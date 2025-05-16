In his testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, Del Bigtree described his transformation from Emmy-winning television producer to one of the most outspoken critics of pharmaceutical influence over public health. He presented evidence, uncovered through litigation, showing that COVID-19 “vaccines” and other childhood immunizations were never properly safety tested, despite being rolled out under coercive public policies.

How FOIA Lawsuits Exposed Concealed Vaccine Trial Data

Bigtree explained how ICAN, through persistent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation, compelled the FDA and CDC to release internal documents relating to COVID-19 “vaccines.” This trove—known publicly as the “Pfizer dump”—included early clinical trial data and post-marketing surveillance reports, revealing safety signals for myocarditis, anaphylaxis, thrombocytopenia, and other serious harms. He emphasized that the CDC deliberately omitted key symptoms from the V-safe app’s checklist, instead hiding them in open-text fields that were only disclosed after another year-long legal battle. These revelations, he said, challenge public claims that no safety concerns exist.

Vaccines Without Placebo Trials: A Systemic Failure

Through careful analysis of FDA inserts and regulatory filings, Bigtree demonstrated that no childhood “vaccine” on the U.S. schedule has undergone a randomized, double-blind, saline placebo-controlled trial—the gold standard in drug safety. Some, like the hepatitis B shot administered on day one of life, had safety review periods of just five days and involved as few as 147 children. Without proper control groups, he argued, serious injuries—ranging from encephalitis to autoimmune disorders—are simply written off as coincidence. The result is a system incapable of scientifically proving safety.

Media Collusion and the Suppression of Inconvenient Truths

As producer of the banned documentary Vaxxed, Bigtree described the backlash following its removal from the Tribeca Film Festival, noting how media suppression backfired—drawing more attention to the film and its message. His nationwide screenings routinely filled theaters with parents of vaccine-injured children, many of whom had never previously realized how widespread their experience was. These stories, collected and broadcast through Bigtree’s HighWire program, form a counter-narrative to the media’s claims that “vaccines” are unquestionably safe.

Restoring Science and Public Trust Through Transparency

Bigtree praised the growing movement for medical freedom, and expressed confidence in Robert Kennedy Jr.’s new role in government. He pledged that ICAN and allied researchers will continue fighting for open data, retrospective studies, and public participation in health decision-making. Only by dismantling the veil of propaganda can we confront the chronic illness epidemic plaguing children and restore integrity to public health.

