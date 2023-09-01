Source

The RAIR Foundation Wrote:

Dr. Mark Trozzi’s haunting words, ‘People are being processed as animals with no rights, and when you consider the chilling predictability and the mounting data, it’s a grim reality—hospitals turning into places of harm instead of healing,’

In a defiant stand against the suppression of real science and the subversion of medical ethics, Canadian physician Dr. Mark Trozzi has found himself in the crosshairs of a legal battle with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Dr. Trozzi, one of the early doctors to challenge prevailing COVID-19 narratives, faces a lengthy and expensive ‘trial’ as he seeks to defend his views grounded in science and genuine concern for patient well-being.

Dr. Trozzi’s ordeal symbolizes the larger struggle within the medical community, where divergent perspectives on COVID-19 and vaccine-related issues have led to clashes between medical professionals and regulatory bodies. The CPSO’s tribunal against Dr. Trozzi, rather than focusing on patient safety and the pursuit of medical truth, appears to be driven by a need to protect political authority and state ideology.

Central to this conflict is Dr. Trozzi’s steadfast dedication to articulating perspectives that challenge unscientific state mandates, fortified by his reliance on scientific evidence. He is a vocal critic of the mainstream COVID-19 narrative, particularly in relation to “vaccine” mandates. According to Dr. Trozzi, the CPSO’s actions indicate an attempt to silence honest scientific discourse and stifle freedom of speech.

The latest phase of Dr. Trozzi’s trial, which unfolded on July 10, 2023, marked a significant turn of events. Proceedings resumed before the CPSO, but not without a protracted battle over expert witnesses. The CPSO made multiple attempts to disqualify Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent figure in the medical community, from testifying as an expert witness. Despite their efforts, Dr. McCullough eventually took the stand and provided a compelling defense.

Additionally, Deanna McLeod, a seasoned clinical trials expert with over 20 years of professional experience and a lead investigator at the Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA), was scheduled to testify as an expert witness. She intended to present evidence related to Pfizer’s initial clinical trial data, which can be found here: link. However, the CPSO engaged in lengthy questioning and ultimately disqualified her as an expert witness, a decision that raised questions given her extensive expertise.

Dr. Paul Alexander was also scheduled to testify in Dr. Trozzi’s defense, but circumstances prevented him from doing so. Dr. Alexander, who would have faced rigorous questioning from the CPSO, had to withdraw due to a family emergency, leaving Dr. McCullough as the sole expert witness to testify. The CPSO’s persistent attempts to disqualify expert witnesses, including the abuse endured by Deanna McCLeod, shed light on the contentious nature of the trial and raised concerns about the transparency of the proceedings.

While Dr. McCullough did testify briefly, he effectively demonstrated that there were no issues with Dr. Trozzi’s actions or words, affirming the validity of his position. For a detailed look at the CPSO trial proceedings, including the challenges faced by Deanna McCLeod and the CPSO’s handling of objections from Dr. Trozzi’s legal team, you can view the available recordings on the What’s Up Canada channel. These recordings encompass the entire trial and offer valuable insights into the events that transpired.

Unveiling Insights through Exclusive Interview

Amidst his legal battle, RAIR Foundation USA had the privilege of conducting an exclusive interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi. In this enlightening conversation, Dr. Trozzi shares his remarkable journey through the pandemic landscape. He candidly discusses the formidable challenges he encountered as a physician, navigating through a landscape where hospitals appeared to exaggerate their strain, narratives were manipulated to shape public opinion, and the pervasive influence of global health organizations cast a shadow over medical decision-making.

In the interview, Dr. Trozzi delves into the significance of treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in the battle against COVID-19. He provides critical insights into his departure from the mainstream narrative, driven by research indicating a higher mortality rate among recipients of experimental COVID-19 shots compared to other vaccines. Dr. Trozzi also addresses concerns about the rate of miscarriages observed during Pfizer’s COVID “vaccine” trials.

Ethical Dilemmas and Upholding Medical Standards

The interview offers a unique perspective on the ethical dilemmas faced by medical professionals who challenge prevailing narratives. Dr. Trozzi reveals the suspension of some of the best doctors, whose commitment to their Hippocratic Oath led them to provide alternative treatments. This commitment eventually led to the suppression of honest medical opinions and the revocation of licenses.

Dr. Trozzi’s insights extend to the shifting dynamics of medical practice, where the role of doctors has transformed from patient-centered care to enforcing state-driven narratives. The interview provides an intimate glimpse into Dr. Trozzi’s unwavering dedication to the pursuit of medical truth and his belief in the power of science to shape a just future.

As the CPSO’s decision looms, the legal battle led by Dr. Trozzi resonates as a reminder of the delicate balance between medical authority, scientific inquiry, and individual rights. The outcome holds far-reaching implications not only for Dr. Trozzi and his colleagues but for the broader landscape of medical discourse and patient care in Ontario. Dr. Trozzi’s steadfast faith in science and the collective conscience shines as a beacon of hope in a polarized medical landscape.

Further Resources for Deeper Understanding

For those seeking to delve further into Dr. Mark Trozzi’s perspectives and insights, here is a collection of essential resources that shed light on the issues he passionately addresses: