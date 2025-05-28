In his testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, Dr. Chris Shoemaker presented a damning overview of the dangers linked to COVID-19 "vaccines." Drawing on government data, peer-reviewed studies, and clinical insights, Dr. Shoemaker detailed the huge rise in mortality, cardiac injuries, and pregnancy complications following mass "vaccination" campaigns. His testimony underscored not only the medical risks but also the systemic suppression of truth by regulatory bodies and governments.

Thank you to the NCI for hosting this important hearing examining whether children are truly safe in Canada, and for continuing to give a voice to Canadians affected by medical tyranny and government overreach. You can support their mission at:

Dr. Chris Shoemaker has lost his income fighting for our right to informed consent and medical freedom. Please consider supporting him at:

Government Study Reveals 82-Fold Increase in Child Mortality

Dr. Shoemaker highlighted a double-blind, randomized controlled study conducted by the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS) between 2021 and 2022. The study revealed that children aged 10 to 14 were 8,200%—or 82 times—more likely to die within six months after receiving a triple COVID-19 "vaccination" compared to their unvaccinated peers.

Dr. Shoemaker clarified that these deaths were not primarily from COVID-19 itself. In fact, the risk of dying from COVID-19 remained negligible for healthy children. Instead, the increase in mortality stemmed from unexplained causes, including myocarditis, strokes, and other sudden health failures—conditions virtually absent in unvaccinated children.

DNA Contamination: A Long-Term Biological Threat

Dr. Shoemaker further explained the presence of DNA contaminants within the COVID-19 "vaccines." Referencing research by Dr. Kevin McKernan and Dr. David Speicher, he warned that these DNA fragments—encased in plasmids—could integrate into human cells, potentially triggering harmful genetic processes for up to a decade.

This contamination, he argued, transforms what should have been a temporary immune response into a prolonged internal assault, as the body continuously targets its own tissues marked by foreign genetic material.

Catastrophic Impact on Pregnancies and Newborns

Turning to maternal health, Dr. Shoemaker cited the work of Dr. James Thorpe, who analyzed Pfizer's own pregnancy data. The findings were stark: an 81% miscarriage rate among women who received the "vaccine" during pregnancy, a fivefold increase in stillbirths, and a fourfold rise in congenital abnormalities and developmental delays in newborns.

Dr. Shoemaker condemned the use of experimental drugs on pregnant women—not only because of the high risks involved, but also because of their secondary purpose as a psychological tactic to normalize public acceptance of the injections.

Cardiac Damage and Myocarditis in Youth and Adults

Dr. Shoemaker referenced international studies showing widespread cardiac damage post-"vaccination." A Japanese study revealed metabolic dysfunction in 100% of "vaccinated" individuals’ hearts, lasting months. Additional studies from Switzerland and Thailand showed myocarditis markers in up to 20% of young recipients.

He warned that repeated doses ensured prolonged, and possibly permanent, cardiac impairment—especially dangerous for healthy young people with robust immune responses.

A Call to End the "Vaccine" Campaign

Dr. Shoemaker concluded that the data overwhelmingly proves the “cure” is far worse than the disease, particularly for children and pregnant women. He criticized governments and medical regulators for ignoring clear evidence of harm, calling their actions "unforgivable."

His testimony serves as a stark reminder: these were not isolated incidents, but predictable outcomes concealed from the public to keep a harmful genetic experiment on the market.

Related Material