Thanks to We The Patriots USA for this excellent documentary. This is a very tasteful combination of stories told by courageous mourning parents, and experts explaining what is happening. This includes Dr Peter McCullough, Dr James Thorpe, Edward Dowd, and others. As we continue to fight against the criminal covid enterprise, none of our losses compare to the death of children and the pain and loss of their parents.

Film Produced and Directed by Teryn Gregson. Filmed and Edited by Jason and Avery Kabrich of Not Sheep Media .

