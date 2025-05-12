Dr. David Martin’s testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry provided compelling evidence of bioweapons development, corporate collusion, and mass deception. According to Dr. Martin, COVID-19 was not a natural pandemic but the result of decades-long biotechnological manipulation, driven by profit motives, population control agendas, and deliberate policy orchestration.

The Patent Trail: Evidence of Premeditation

Dr. Martin explained how his company, M·CAM, uncovered alarming patterns in patent filings dating back to the early 2000s. These filings showed that SARS-like coronaviruses were being artificially engineered, with a pivotal patent filed in 2001—well before the SARS outbreak in 2002.

He also highlighted statements from as early as 2005, when prominent figures like Dr. Ralph Baric openly described their synthetic coronavirus research as “biological warfare enabling technologies” during DARPA conferences.

The Role of Emergency Powers and Media Hype

Citing economist Friedrich Hayek, Dr. Martin explained that "emergencies" have historically been used as a pretext to suspend civil liberties—and the COVID-19 narrative was no exception. He pointed to a 2015 discussion where officials like Peter Daszak openly proposed using media-driven fear to secure ongoing funding for "pan-coronavirus vaccines," despite the absence of any active threat.

According to Dr. Martin, this fear-based strategy perfectly served investor interests. Companies like Moderna and BioNTech received significant funding months before the first reported COVID-19 cases—demonstrating that the "solution" was in place long before the "crisis" emerged.

Suppression of Treatments to Justify Experimental Injections

A critical element of Martin’s testimony concerned the deliberate suppression of known, effective treatments. He revealed that by 2010, protocols using drugs like hydroxychloroquine had already been published as successful countermeasures against SARS-related infections. However, these options were ignored or actively discredited to maintain the legal basis for Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs). Without suppressing these treatments, the rollout of experimental mRNA "vaccines" would have been legally impossible.

mRNA Injections: Experimental Gene Therapy, Not Vaccines

Dr. Martin underscored that the COVID-19 "vaccines" were classified as experimental gene therapies in regulatory filings. He highlighted how definitions of adverse events were quietly changed in 2018, making it nearly impossible to attribute harm to these injections.

He further warned of unresolved legal questions regarding intellectual property rights, given that the mRNA technology induces genetic modifications within recipients—raising concerns about future claims over human genetic material.

Global Collusion and Population Control Agendas

At the heart of Dr. Martin’s testimony was the assertion that organizations like the WHO, the Gates Foundation, and Wellcome Trust coordinated this agenda. He said their published goals included reducing global population and profiting through mass vaccination campaigns.

Dr. Martin concluded by stating that the entire operation—pandemic declarations, suppression of treatments, coercive policies, and rollout of toxic injections—was a coordinated act of racketeering and biowarfare, not an attempt to protect public health.

