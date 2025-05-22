In her testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry, Dr. Jessica Rose provided a sweeping analysis of concerning safety signals related to COVID-19 “vaccines.” Rose explained that a combination of regulatory failure, scientific censorship, and biologically unsafe design led to preventable harm—particularly among children.

Autopsy Suppression, Censorship, and Myocarditis

Dr. Rose drew attention to the alarming absence of autopsy reports in VAERS related to COVID-19 shots, despite a far higher number of deaths than with influenza “vaccines.” Normalized data showed a 77% lower rate of autopsies compared to flu shots—attributed to an early pandemic claim that personal protective equipment shortages made autopsies unsafe. Rose argued this absence of analysis concealed crucial safety insights. She also described how her co-authored paper on myocarditis in young males was first withdrawn without explanation, later republished, and then unexpectedly targeted again—even after passing peer review—an unusual and troubling breach of academic standards. The paper simply confirmed an already accepted reality: a clear link between COVID-19 “vaccines” and myocarditis.

Persistent Spike Production and DNA Contamination

One of Rose’s most troubling findings was based on a Yale preprint showing that spike protein could persist in blood up to 709 days post-injection. This, she explained, implies possible reverse transcription or integration of vaccine-derived genetic material into human DNA. Far from degrading as originally promised, the mRNA appears to continue expressing spike protein over long periods. Rose connected this phenomenon to DNA contamination introduced during manufacturing via plasmid systems. She explained that these DNA fragments, improperly cleaned from final vials, could enter cells via lipid nanoparticles and potentially induce cancer pathways—especially through mechanisms like the cGAS-STING pathway or by interfering with tumor suppressor genes.

Adverse Events, Cancer Signals, and Regulatory Neglect

Rose provided detailed VAERS data showing unprecedented adverse event reports following COVID-19 “vaccination”: 118 times more reports than for flu shots, and 70 times more deaths per million doses. In children under 18, 53% of Canadian VAERS reports were classified as serious, far exceeding the acceptable threshold of 15%. She also flagged a rising cancer signal, notably in Pfizer recipients, potentially linked to the SV40 promoter sequence found in vials. Despite these signals, Rose noted that regulatory agencies have largely ignored the data or dismissed it as inconclusive—something she believes would never be tolerated under normal standards.

Calling for an Urgent Recall

Dr. Rose ended her testimony with a firm call for a full recall of the COVID-19 “vaccines,” arguing that a temporary pause was not enough. She emphasized that children face unacceptable risks from a product whose mechanisms remain poorly understood, cannot be reliably dosed, and has already caused significant harm in adults. Her message was not based on speculation, but on concrete data and critical gaps in safety oversight which must be urgently addressed.

