This episode from Malta’s Net On Demand explores how mounting evidence of COVID-19 “vaccine” harm, medical censorship, and failed public health responses are finally being recognised. It features testimony from the following political and medical professionals: Andrew Bridgen, Professor Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Peter McCullough, and I. As nation after nation begins to confront the consequences of experimental injections, the calls for accountability and solutions are growing louder.

Early Political Resistance

UK Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen recalled his stand against extending COVID-19 “vaccines” to infants. His citations included suppressed trial data which revealed that one in 800 children experienced serious adverse events, some fatal. No healthy child in that age group had died of COVID-19, making the risk-benefit ratio indefensible.

After attempting to rally support from colleagues, many of whom privately agreed but refused to speak, he stood alone before Parliament. Despite successfully stopping the extension, there was immediate political fallout: expulsion from the Conservative Party, legal harassment, and personal threats. Bridgen revealed that a government plan existed to bury data on “vaccine” injuries and excess deaths for two decades, and that he had been offered bribes to remain silent.

A Surge in Aggressive Cancers

Oncology professor Angus Dalgleish raised the alarm over a disturbing pattern: younger patients presenting with late-stage, treatment-resistant cancers, many following booster injections. He explained how colleagues who voiced concern were punished, including one who was suspended for reporting a rise in cervical cancers and another who was referred for psychiatric evaluation after suggesting a link.

Dalgleish emphasized that these cases often went unrecognised because most doctors no longer asked patients about their injection history. In a single afternoon, he saw six individuals with turbo cancers, all of whom had recently received boosters. None of their previous physicians had considered a possible connection.

He also questioned the scientific legitimacy of the mRNA strategy, noting that by the time a “vaccine” was deployed, the virus had already mutated. Repeated injections caused immune imprinting, blinding the body to new variants. Still, officials continued to promote boosters, citing manipulated studies from compromised journals.

Cardiac Deaths in Young People

In Senate testimony, cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough presented autopsy evidence showing fatal myocarditis in teenagers shortly after Pfizer injections. The inflammation, he explained, was so severe it mimicked blunt trauma, with signs of catecholamine injury.

McCullough concluded that the injections were not only ineffective but dangerous, especially for the young and healthy. Though dinosaur media coverage remains limited, his testimony reverberated through independent networks, prompting renewed scrutiny of youth mortality and calls for immediate withdrawal of the products.

Empty Hospitals and Treatment Suppression

In early 2020, I encountered major discrepancies between the COVID narrative and the reality. The designated wards were empty, yet the media insisted hospitals were overwhelmed. After speaking with colleagues across North America, I came to realise that public fear was being deliberately manufactured.

With time to research, I investigated early treatment options and found strong scientific support for therapeutics such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. These options, however, were quickly suppressed. Meanwhile, PCR tests—used to justify lockdowns—were run at over 40 amplification cycles, high enough to detect non-infectious viral fragments and generate false positives.

I chose not to comply with this breach of human rights. In retaliation for my ongoing work to stop these injections, expose the crimes, and help the wounded, my Ontario provincial medical license was suspended and later revoked.

Fertility Issues and Contamination

In Malta and elsewhere, grassroots groups are collecting testimonies and launching local chapters of the North Group. Their demands are clear: investigate contamination in mRNA “vaccines,” examine falling birth rates and rising miscarriage rates, and restore informed consent. Doctors, midwives, gynaecologist, scientists, and public health workers especially must engage with the data and report anomalies.

The North Group has already issued a Letter, signed by doctors around the world, calling for the complete removal of mRNA products from the market and a return to transparency. At the same time, citizens are demanding national inquiries into “vaccine” injuries and the role of captured regulatory bodies.

The Censorship Is Failing

What was once dismissed as conspiracy is now being confirmed by peer-reviewed studies, whistle blower reports, and undeniable clinical patterns. The COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign, once hailed as a triumph of science, is increasingly seen as a betrayal of public trust, ethics, and health.

From Canada to Malta to Westminster, professionals are speaking out, and citizens are demanding accountability. The window for plausible deniability is closing. The time for truth and justice is near.

