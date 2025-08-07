This is part three of my talk in Newmarket. I explore how the COVID-era genetic injections impair immunity, damage reproductive systems, and fuel the evolution of new viral strains. I examine three distinct mechanisms of autoimmune disease, the rise of injection-induced AIDS, and how antibody enhancement has made each dose more dangerous than the last.

Thank you to the Lions and Sun Bar and Lounge in Newmarket for the excellent space and great food. And thank you Attila Vinczer for recording this event.

Autoimmune Reactions from Within

These injections trigger at least three mechanisms of autoimmune disease. First, cells in the body, including those in the heart and placenta, are programmed to produce spike protein. The immune system then attacks those cells, mistaking them for threats. This has been linked to myocarditis, reproductive damage, and miscarriage.

Second, portions of the spike protein mimic human proteins. Antibodies may cross-react with essential molecules like syncytin-1, which plays a key role in reproduction. This molecular mimicry may explain the global drop in fertility that began exactly nine months after rollout.

Third, the modified mRNA includes N1-methylpseudouridine, which alters ribosomal function and causes translation errors. These errors can lead to malformed proteins that serve as novel autoimmune triggers, multiplying the risk.

Immune Collapse and Injection-Induced AIDS

As spike protein continues to be produced, antibody levels rise sharply. Meanwhile, core immune function declines, with reductions in CD4 and CD8 T-cell counts making the body increasingly susceptible to infections and cancers. This is a form of AIDS not caused by HIV, but triggered by repeated injection. The result is widespread vulnerability to disease and immune system collapse.

Lab results from thousands of patients now show this pattern. High levels of spike antibodies exist alongside declining immune cell counts. This leaves individuals more vulnerable to COVID and other malignancies.

Cancer and Genetic Interference

The injections also promote cancer through several biological routes. The loss of cytotoxic T-cells reduces immune surveillance. DNA fragments from contaminated vials may disrupt tumor suppressor genes. Ongoing immune suppression accelerates tumor progression.

Cancers are appearing more frequently, more aggressively, and in younger patients. This pattern is supported by clinical observation and predictable when considering the biological mechanisms.

Antibody Enhancement and Viral Evolution

Far from ending infection, each additional dose increases susceptibility. This phenomenon, known as antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), allows the virus to enter cells more easily. Cleveland Clinic data has confirmed this link, by showing that COVID risk rises with each injection.

Furthermore, even with traditional vaccines, mass injection during an active outbreak puts selective pressure on the virus. COVID variants emerged because of the injection campaign, not in spite of it. Instead of achieving herd immunity, this approach fueled continuous mutation, just as we predicted.

Prion Risk and Gut Damage

Abnormal protein folding, a hallmark of prion diseases like Creutzfeldt-Jakob, is now a growing concern. Both spike protein and translation errors may trigger these harmful folding patterns, particularly in brain tissue.

Meanwhile, microbiome disruption is emerging as a critical issue. The use of E. coli in the manufacturing process, combined with systemic toxicity, appears to destabilize gut flora in both the injected and those exposed through shedding. Restoring microbial health is now a priority.

The Road Ahead

The damage is real, multi-systemic, and ongoing. Immune failure, autoimmune disease, and cancer are not rare side effects—they are expected outcomes of genetic interference. We must stop the shots, support the injured, and confront the institutions that enabled this biological assault.

