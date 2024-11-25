Ontario: A Failed State’s War on Ethical Medicine and Patient Rights
Rodney Palmer Hosts a Critical Discussion with Medical Martyrs: Dr. Rochagné Kilian, Dr. Zoltan Rona, Prof. Joe Schwarcz, and Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander
Ontario’s Assault on Ethical Medicine: A Critical Discussion
In recent years, Ontario has witnessed an unsettling trend where ethical physicians—once hailed for their dedication to patient care—are now penalized for their refusal to conform to rigid institutional mandates. This alarming shift is the focus of a powerful conversation hosted by Rodney Palmer on Talk Nation Radio. Joined by Dr. Rochagné Kilian, Dr. Zoltan Rona, Prof. Joe Schwarcz, and constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander, this discussion sheds light on how the erosion of medical autonomy jeopardizes both patient rights and the integrity of the medical profession.
Ethical Physicians Under Fire
The discussion opens with Dr. Rochagné Kilian, an emergency room physician whose career was upended when she refused to comply with demands from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). Her crime? Issuing medical exemptions for masks and "vaccines" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite no complaints regarding her competence or patient care, Dr. Kilian endured three years of legal battles, ultimately losing her license and being ordered to turn over private patient records. "This wasn’t about patient safety," she asserts. "It was about enforcing compliance and silencing dissent."
Dr. Zoltan Rona, a pioneer in natural medicine, shares a similar story. After decades of providing innovative care, his career ended abruptly due to social media posts questioning the efficacy of masks and "vaccines." Despite Health Canada's acknowledgment of myocarditis and pericarditis risks associated with the "vaccines," Dr. Rona's insights—once vindicated—failed to shield him from institutional retaliation. "I wasn’t harming patients; I was offering information," he reflects. "But the system doesn’t tolerate alternative viewpoints."
Institutional Power vs. Medical Ethics
Adding depth to the conversation, Prof. Joe Schwarcz and Michael Alexander explore the broader implications of this crackdown. Schwarcz highlights the delicate balance between scientific consensus and minority dissent, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based medicine. Yet, as Alexander explains, the regulatory framework in Ontario leaves little room for debate. "Doctors are being punished not for malpractice, but for their principles," Alexander states. "This isn’t about protecting patients—it’s about enforcing conformity."
The conversation unveils a chilling reality: a climate of fear that discourages physicians from advocating for their patients. Physicians like Dr. Kilian and Dr. Rona represent a vanishing breed of ethical doctors willing to stand against institutional overreach. Yet their stories also highlight the resilience of those who prioritize medical integrity over personal gain.
The Stakes for Patients
This discussion is a stark reminder of the consequences for patients. When ethical doctors are silenced, the public loses access to diverse medical perspectives and care options. As Palmer aptly concludes, "If Canadian doctors are being pushed away from an ethical approach to medicine, should Canadians consider pushing away from their doctors?"
In an era where public trust in healthcare institutions is increasingly fragile, this conversation serves as a wake-up call. It challenges listeners to question the motives behind regulatory actions and consider the vital role of medical ethics in safeguarding patient rights.
Audio Description
Join acclaimed journalist Rodney Palmer in a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of The Disappearance of the Ethical Physician. This compelling discussion features Dr. Rochagné Kilian, Dr. Zoltan Rona, Prof. Joe Schwarcz, and constitutional lawyer Michael Alexander, as they expose the alarming erosion of medical autonomy and patient rights in Ontario. Learn how institutional overreach is reshaping healthcare, threatening your freedom to trust and choose ethical medical care.
The Prof Joe is totally in the dark. He doesn't know what he's talking about. Consensus is not how science is done. He obviously had the shots to keep his job at McGill.
This is a very important event, discussion, and closing question! As a scientist (Ph.D.), that has intensively studied the COV debacle (3000+ scientific reports), IMO we are today forced to leave our MD's throughout Canada! Our MD tried to force us to take Paxlovid for COV. One look at the literature on this deadly, useless, expensive poison tells you quite a bit. The major publication (NEJM) that gave it Emergency Authorization falsely claims it cures COV. It is filled with errors and outright lies. The most important deceit says Pfizer has the right to alter results, conclusions, and data, right in their so called publication. The horrid article was written only by Pfizer staff who did all the "research"; total bias, even a high school student would know is anti-science.
I found that Ivermectin cured COV in more than half-million people, yet my MD said he only uses Paxlovid "since Ivermectin does not work". He did not even know it "cured" only about 100 people, most of which got COV back in only a few days! To a person like me, my MD gave me boldfaced lies (perhaps forced by the lying fakes that run all the Colleges of Phys right across Canada), but he was afraid to tell me he could be fired if he prescribed Ivermectin! Additionally, he knew I had heart disease and my wife lung disease, both contraindicated for Paxlovid, yet he still tried to push it on us! I gave him one more chance to prescribe the Ivermectin before dumping him forever and getting our Ivermectin from Dr. Makis!