Introduction: The Challenge of Defending Truth in a Politicized Health System

In a recent interview, I joined Shawn Buckley and Michael Alexander to discuss the harsh realities of standing up against the COVID-19 mandates and the impact they’ve had on both our medical profession and personal lives. Since the pandemic began, my commitment to medical freedom has led me through immense legal and personal struggles. The decision to speak out against COVID mandates and the coercive “vaccine” campaigns has come at a great cost—not only financially, but emotionally and professionally. However, my dedication to informed consent, patient rights, and truthful medical practice has kept me on this path, regardless of the obstacles.

Uncovering the Mismatch Between Mandates and Medical Reality

When COVID first hit, I was in my 27th year as an emergency physician. With firsthand experience in Canadian hospitals, I quickly recognized the gaps between what we were being told in the media and what was happening on the ground. Despite claims of overflowing hospitals, I found myself in empty or near empty emergency departments, able to research and study what was supposedly an imminent threat. Early on, I noticed how treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin showed promise, but instead of further research or open discussion, these options were met with suppression.

This was a turning point. I saw that mandates were not grounded in sound science, and the public was denied potentially life-saving treatments. The push for COVID “vaccines,” which were rushed through emergency approvals without long-term studies, further raised my concerns. From that point, I knew I couldn’t remain silent.

The Personal and Professional Cost of Upholding Medical Ethics

Before anyone in the public was injected, I knew that the dangers of the misrepresented genetic “vaccines” would be enormous. Throughout 2020 there was growing suppression for any doctor to say or do anything contrary to the public health agenda. So at the end of 2020, I announced a sabbatical from clinical work, resigned my hospital positions, sold our family home and investments in order to finance what must be done, and devoted myself to informing the public, protecting people’s rights and preventing medical harms.

To my sad surprise, the organisation which is commissioned to defend ethics in medicine, has attacked me for carrying out a very ethical mission. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) began targeting me for spreading “misinformation” after I voiced concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID “vaccines.” Despite years of professional respect and an unblemished record, I faced investigations, suspension, and fines.

The financial burden of legal battles alone has been overwhelming. The CPSO pursued nearly $100,000 in legal costs against me, a tactic commonly used to pressure doctors into silence. For most physicians, the financial strain of defending themselves is enough to force them into compliance, regardless of their personal views. Yet I felt a deep responsibility to continue, not for myself, but everyone.

Speaking Up for Informed Consent and Ethical Practice

Informed consent is a cornerstone of ethical medical practice. No patient should feel coerced into a medical procedure without understanding the risks, benefits, and alternatives. Yet, during COVID, informed consent was systematically undermined. The narrative pushed by public health bodies, often amplified by media, declared that the “vaccines” were safe and effective, even as adverse reactions—including myocarditis, neurological damage, and other severe outcomes—came to light.

I saw firsthand how this lack of transparency affected both my colleagues and patients. Doctors were silenced if they spoke out, and patients who experienced adverse reactions struggled to find support within a medical system that refused to acknowledge these issues. In sharing my story publicly, I hope to remind people of the importance of patient autonomy and ethical medical standards.

Building a Future of Integrity and Accountability in Healthcare

Despite the personal and professional toll, I am more committed than ever to advocating for a healthcare system grounded in integrity, transparency, and accountability. My involvement with organisations like the National Citizens Inquiry and the World Council for Health has reinforced the need to rebuild public trust in medicine. These efforts are driven by a vision of healthcare that respects patient rights, promotes open dialogue, and values informed consent.

The journey has not been easy, but my faith in the principles of medicine and my duty to protect patients has kept me resilient. For those who have supported me, and for those fighting similar battles, I remain committed to this mission. Together, we must continue pushing for a healthcare system that puts patients first and upholds the values of honesty and compassion.

In the end, I believe that truth, though often costly, is our best path toward a healthier, more ethical world.

