In this interview with Liz Gunn, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MP Andrew Bridgen, and I describe how the COVID era revealed a collapse of integrity across medicine, politics, and law. Doctors were pressured to follow directives rather than evidence, and experimental genetic “vaccines” were promoted without transparency or long-term safety data. Those who spoke out faced censorship, loss of employment, and disciplinary threats, while governments and media enforced a single narrative and silenced debate. Patients injured by the injections have largely been abandoned, with most compensation claims rejected and officials refusing to acknowledge their suffering. The crisis showed that truth telling was punished and obedience rewarded. Restoring trust requires rebuilding our institutions on honesty, courage, and scientific integrity rather than compliance and coercion.

Credits

FreeNZ is Liz Gunn’s independent journalism platform. You can follow her work for uncensored, important insights from truth-tellers around the world: (Rumble, Substack, X)

MP Andrew Bridgen is a former UK parliamentarian who continues to challenge medical mandates and political censorship. You can follow him at: (X)

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a U.S. physician and founder of Americans for Health Freedom, speaking out against the dangerous genetic injections (Substack, X)

The Collapse of Medical Ethics

When the “pandemic” began, medical ethics were overturned. Doctors were told to obey orders rather than examine evidence, and to follow public health policies instead of their own scientific judgment. The COVID-19 “vaccines” were introduced as a miracle solution, but the emergency authorizations revealed that they were experimental genetic products lacking both long-term safety data and transparent clinical trial oversight. Governments, media outlets, and regulatory agencies all echoed the same assurances of safety and efficacy; assurances that rapidly proved false.

Speaking honestly about the reality behind the COVID agenda carried heavy consequences. Many lost positions, licenses, and livelihoods for questioning government narratives or advocating for early treatment. In Canada, physicians were threatened with disciplinary action for prescribing safe, repurposed medicines or for voicing dissent publicly. Courts refused to consider scientific evidence, assuming automatically that official declarations were true under judicial notice. The result was a system where truth-telling was punished and obedience was rewarded.

The Erosion of Courage in Politics

Bridgen witnessed the same dynamic within politics. As one of the only members of the UK Parliament to challenge lockdowns, mandates, and the injection of infants as young as six months old, he was expelled from his party and erased from legacy media. Behind closed doors, he said, colleagues quietly admitted that they or their relatives had suffered “vaccine” injuries but refused to speak publicly for fear of professional ruin. Governments and media outlets quickly became enforcers of a single, destructive narrative, while honest debate was branded as misinformation.

The Silencing of Physicians

Dr. Bowden faced severe suppression in the United States. Despite treating over 6,000 COVID patients and achieving success with early treatments such as ivermectin, she was suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital for publicly questioning the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 “vaccines.” Her willingness to challenge official policy and share clinical observations on social media led to accusations of spreading misinformation and a report to the Texas Medical Board. She later sued the FDA for its misleading statements about ivermectin—particularly the agency’s “horse dewormer” campaign—and succeeded in having those claims removed from its website.

Dr. Bowden emphasized that most victims of the COVID injections have been ignored, with 98 percent of compensation claims denied under U.S. injury programs. The patients she sees each day were once healthy and active, yet now live with lasting cardiovascular, neurological, and immune-related injuries. Their suffering is compounded by officials who refuse to acknowledge their condition or provide meaningful support.

The Lasting Consequences

The crisis did not end when mandates were lifted and COVID appeared to be over. Millions continue to suffer from chronic illnesses, autoimmune disorders, and immune dysfunction linked to the injections. Many children and infants may bear unseen injuries, from myocarditis to developmental complications. The refusal to acknowledge or investigate these realities is a continuation of the same moral failure that allowed them to happen.

Rebuilding Trust Through Truth

We have to rebuild medicine, law, and governance from first principles. The task is not to patch broken systems but to restore the moral foundations that give them meaning in the first place. Renewal will only begin when doctors and citizens choose truth over comfort, when judges are willing to look honestly at the evidence, and when journalists report facts instead of serving power.

