This is part one of a three-part interview, hosted by Liz Gunn. Matthew Pauly and I explain how the public has been targeted by a malicious agenda. In recent years, a wave of coordinated psychological operations has been justified by two dominant narratives: the COVID-19 response and the climate change agenda. Both exploit genuine human concerns, including health and environmental protection, only to weaponize them. These agendas have used fear, censorship, and corrupted institutions to push experimental biotechnology and economic restructuring under false pretenses.

The Collapse of the COVID “Vaccine” Narrative

Within months of release, the COVID-19 “vaccines” were failing to stop transmission or illness as promised, not to mention the harms they were causing. Data showed more infections among the injected, prompting governments like Canada’s to quietly stop reporting “vaccination” status. Instead of accountability, officials doubled down on deception.

This was predictable, since the mRNA technology lacked safety controls. There was no way to standardize the amount of spike protein produced in the body, no ability to direct where it went, and no guarantee it was even producing the intended protein. This introduced unpredictable toxicity across organ systems. What was called a “vaccine” was, in practice, a genetic experiment. It was rolled out at global scale with deadly consequences.

Propaganda and the Theatre of Emergency

Despite empty hospitals, the dinosaur media pushed images of crisis. Fear was broadcast 24/7: full ICUs and rapidly increasing cases. Public rituals like masking, distancing, and lockdowns reinforced the illusion. It wasn’t healthcare, but psychological warfare.

Those who spoke out were censored. Compliant professionals were rewarded, while dissenters lost jobs and licenses. The message was clear: obey or be punished. A system meant to protect public health became an instrument of control. The deception wasn’t accidental, but systemic.

Climate Crisis as the Next Control Mechanism

Now the same playbook is being used in the climate agenda. Carbon dioxide, essential for plant life and responsible for photosynthesis, is cast as a dangerous pollutant. Pauly explains how CO2 makes up just 0.04% of the Earth’s atmosphere and that if it were reduced to 0.02%, all plant and animal life would die. Despite this, the public is told to fear it.

Rather than tackle real environmental threats like radioactive leaks or toxic industrial waste, people are pressured to accept 15-minute cities, lab-grown food, clothing rationing, and travel bans. As with COVID, dissent is suppressed and scientific consensus is manufactured through funding and censorship. The goal isn’t sustainability but submission. Once again, fear is being weaponized to justify technocratic overreach.

Institutional Failure and Coordinated Control

These aren’t isolated failures, they’re evidence of systemic collapse. Health regulators approve products without proper safety data, media outlets take government money and repeat official talking points without scrutiny, and elections are increasingly shaped by foreign influence and procedural manipulation.

The way forward is not through the same broken systems, but through independent truth-telling. Real journalism, honest science, and grassroots defiance have already made significant progress, with millions now awakening to the scale of manipulation. The next step is building something better—outside of centralized control.

