In part four of the interview with Liz Gunn, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MP Andrew Bridgen, and I examine how institutions continue to prioritize control over truth, punishing ethical doctors and suppressing evidence of harm from the COVID injections while promoting compliant politicians and practitioners. We highlight efforts to support courageous leaders, expose manipulated data, and help injured patients seek justice through medical and legal channels. The collapse of integrity across medicine and politics has revealed a deeper moral conflict between truth and authoritarian control. Renewal will come through decentralization, accountability, and rebuilding healthcare and governance around honesty, courage, and service to people rather than power.

FreeNZ is Liz Gunn’s independent journalism platform. You can follow her work for uncensored, important insights from truth-tellers around the world: (Rumble, Substack, X)

MP Andrew Bridgen is a former UK parliamentarian who continues to challenge medical mandates and political censorship. You can follow him at: (X)

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a U.S. physician and founder of Americans for Health Freedom, speaking out against the dangerous genetic injections (Substack, X)

Political Courage and the Fight for Truth

Dr. Bowden described how her organization, Americans for Health Freedom, identifies and supports politicians who had the courage to reject the false narratives surrounding the pandemic. The initiative applies a simple litmus test: did a politician speak out or stay silent? Those who tell the truth are promoted by the AFHF directly through social media so that they do not have to rely on their own finances for visibility. Bowden’s goal is to restore leadership rooted in honesty, transparency, and service to the people.

This same principle of decentralization must extend to medicine. Citizens can identify the most ethical doctors by looking at who has been persecuted by medical boards. Those punished for speaking truthfully are often the very people most qualified to lead the renewal of healthcare. The rebuilding of legitimate medical systems must be led by professionals who maintained their integrity under pressure.

Persecuted Doctors and the Collapse of Ethics

Bridgen described how countless doctors in the United Kingdom were punished for exposing COVID “vaccine” harms. Cancer specialists, general practitioners, and even academics like statistician Norman Fenton faced professional exile simply for analyzing available data.

Across nations, a similar betrayal unfolded: ethical professionals were silenced, patients were abandoned, and data was manipulated to fit political agendas. The result has been widespread human suffering and a collapse of public trust. Yet within that collapse, new alliances of truth-telling doctors and injured patients have begun to form—networks grounded in compassion, courage, and the refusal to comply with corruption.

Revealing the Deception

The deception surrounding COVID was reinforced through distorted financial and reporting systems. Injuries from the “vaccines” were often misclassified as long COVID to fit existing billing categories and sustain profits within medical practices. At the same time, doctors were discouraged from reporting adverse events to VAERS, further concealing the true extent of harm.

Dr. Bowden urged those injured by the injections to seek help through organizations such as React19, Independent Medical Association, and American Frontline Doctors, which offer both medical and legal aid. She reminded victims that practitioners who failed to report adverse events to VAERS can be held legally accountable for up to six years—a growing avenue of justice being pursued by attorney Warner Mendenhall and others.

Winning the Spiritual War

Bridgen called for severe legal consequences for those responsible for the crimes of the pandemic, including private criminal prosecutions against regulators and pharmaceutical executives. He stressed that restoring public trust requires real justice.

We are in a spiritual war that reaches into government, medicine, education, and media. It is a fight between those who seek truth and those who build their power on lies. This conflict determines whether humanity will live in freedom or under authoritarian control.

