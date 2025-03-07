This is Part Three of my January 2025 presentation in Ottawa. Although this event was planned with just 24 hours’ notice, the banquet hall was packed with a very loving and enlightened crowd. Ottawa may be home to Trudeau and other purveyors of deception, but the truth and freedom movement is stronger.

I arrived in Ottawa on January 20th, exhausted and unwell after an intense month. News of my visit reached the local truth and freedom leaders, resulting in a respectful invitation to speak for Citizens of Liberty. I accepted, but within hours, I developed profound laryngitis and was struggling to speak.

Thanks to an incredible local team, and the expert audio engineering of Vlad Tepes, we made it work—I whispered into the mic, and the event was a success. I hope you find these insights valuable.

The Link Between Autoimmune Diseases and the "Vaccine"

Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own cells. Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus are prime examples of this phenomenon. When the body is exposed to foreign proteins similar in structure to its own, the immune system can launch an attack on its own tissues. This is a major concern with the spike protein introduced by the COVID-19 "vaccine." Researchers studying protein structures have found significant similarities between the spike protein and human proteins, meaning that the immune response triggered by the "vaccine" can lead to the destruction of essential bodily proteins.

One particularly troubling example is the reproductive protein syncytin-1, which plays a vital role in fertility. This cross-reactivity can potentially cause reproductive issues, and up to 20 different human proteins have been identified as being at risk. This means that the "vaccine" has the potential to trigger a wide range of autoimmune conditions.

How the "Vaccine" Disrupts Protein Production

Proteins are produced in the body by ribosomes, which read genetic instructions to build functional proteins. However, the COVID-19 "vaccine" contains a modified RNA component, N1-methyl-pseudouridine, which interferes with normal protein synthesis. This modification causes ribosomes to misread and misassemble proteins, leading to the creation of defective and random proteins.

Each of these random proteins has the potential to trigger an autoimmune response. Essentially, instead of simply producing the spike protein, the body may inadvertently produce a host of abnormal proteins that further contribute to disease. This chaotic protein production process has long-term implications for immune function and overall health.

The Reality of Antibody-Dependent Enhancement

One of the most dangerous effects of the COVID-19 "vaccine" is antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). In vaccinology, there is a misconception that producing antibodies automatically equates to protection. However, this is not always the case. In fact, ADE occurs when antibodies actually help the virus infect cells rather than neutralizing it.

This phenomenon has been well-documented in previous attempts to develop coronavirus vaccines. Animal studies over the past two decades have shown that when vaccinated animals were later exposed to the virus, they became sicker than unvaccinated animals—sometimes with fatal consequences. The data from these studies were ignored, and warnings from experts were dismissed, leading to the rushed deployment of the COVID-19 "vaccine."

The Increased Risk of Infection Post-Injection

The available data show that the more COVID-19 "vaccine" doses a person receives, the more susceptible they become to infection. A Cleveland Clinic study involving over 50,000 employees found a direct correlation between the number of doses received and the likelihood of contracting COVID-19. Those who remained “unvaccinated” had lower infection rates compared to those who received multiple doses. This pattern is consistent with ADE, where the "vaccine" weakens rather than strengthens the immune system against future infections.

"Vaccine"-Induced Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS)

The COVID-19 "vaccine" has been linked to a form of acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). Unlike HIV-induced AIDS, which results from viral infection, "vaccine"-induced AIDS (VAIDS) is caused by the immune system's collapse due to repeated exposure to spike protein. Studies have shown a marked decrease in key immune cells, particularly CD4 and CD8 T-cells, following "vaccination."

CD4 and CD8 T-cells are crucial for fighting infections and preventing cancer. As these cell levels decline, individuals become more susceptible to various illnesses, from minor infections to aggressive cancers. This immune deterioration is being observed among "vaccinated" individuals over time, with symptoms manifesting months or years after their initial injections.

The Rise of "Turbo Cancer"

One of the most alarming consequences of immune system suppression is the sudden rise of aggressive cancers, often referred to as "turbo cancer." Reports from doctors around the world indicate an unusual increase in rapid-onset cancers among "vaccinated" individuals. These include multiple concurrent tumors in young, previously healthy individuals and cancers progressing from early to terminal stages within months.

This phenomenon is linked to two key factors: the suppression of immune surveillance (which normally keeps cancerous cells in check) and genetic disruptions caused by the "vaccine." The presence of Simian Virus 40 (SV40) genetic sequences in the "vaccine" suggests a potential for genomic integration, meaning the "vaccine" could be altering human DNA and impairing natural cancer defenses.

The Flawed Strategy of Mass Vaccination

From the beginning, experts warned that mass vaccination during an active pandemic was a flawed strategy. In virology, it is well established that vaccinating against a rapidly mutating virus accelerates viral evolution, leading to the emergence of resistant variants. Natural immunity, which recognizes multiple viral components, is far superior in providing long-term protection.

The data consistently show that "vaccinated" individuals are more susceptible to COVID-19 variants than those with natural immunity. This is because their immune systems are trained only to recognize outdated spike proteins, while naturally immune individuals retain a broader and more effective defense against new viral mutations.

The Devastating Blind Spot in Medicine

Despite overwhelming evidence of harm, mainstream medicine continues to downplay or ignore the consequences of the COVID-19 "vaccine." Doctors are treating the various illnesses emerging post-injection—myocarditis, miscarriages, cognitive decline, chronic fatigue—without acknowledging their root cause. This denial is preventing patients from receiving proper treatment and perpetuating the cycle of harm.

The suppression of dissenting voices within the medical community has further exacerbated the crisis. Doctors who dared to question the "vaccine" narrative faced career-ending repercussions, despite their expertise and commitment to patient safety. However, those who resisted continue to fight for the truth and are working to find ways to help injection victims mitigate some of the harms.

Immediate Action Needed!

The COVID-19 "vaccine" has proven to be more dangerous than beneficial. Its risks far outweigh any supposed advantages, and its continued use should be halted immediately. Governments and health authorities must acknowledge the damage caused, reinstate censored scientists and medical professionals, and prioritize research into treating the long-term consequences of these injections.

Awareness is the first step toward change. Those who were coerced into taking the "vaccine" must be supported, and those responsible for pushing these dangerous injections must be held accountable. The future of public health depends on recognizing these failures and ensuring they are never repeated.

