In this interview, Robert Meacock draws on decades of veterinary experience to challenge the industry norms around pet nutrition, routine vaccination, and emerging genetic technologies. He emphasizes that true health begins with species-appropriate diet and a properly functioning immune system, not dependence on processed food or constant pharmaceutical intervention. While acknowledging nuance in certain medical decisions, his broader message is clear: modern veterinary practice has drifted away from biological reality, and reclaiming that foundation is essential for the long-term wellbeing of animals—and for humans as well.

Roger Meacock is a British veterinarian (MRCVS) with over 30 years of experience. He specializes in holistic and natural approaches to animal health. As the founder of Natural Healing Solutions, he focuses on non-conventional methods such as raw nutrition, targeted supplementation, and energy-based practices to support pets and livestock with complex conditions. Committed to species-appropriate care, he empowers animal owners with practical knowledge for long-term vitality. In addition to his veterinary work with horses, dogs, and other animals, Meacock also provides health consultations and wellness guidance for people, promoting a more integrative and forward-thinking approach to overall wellbeing.

Thank you to Roger Meacock for joining me for this conversation. You can visit his website to book private health consultations and find more of his balanced insights at: www.naturalhealingsolutions.co.uk

Nutrition as a First Principle

Roger Meacock begins with a key observation: one of the most consistent aspects of our animals’ lives that we control is their diet. Unfortunately, this foundational element has been outsourced to corrupt systems that prioritize convenience and profit over health. The widespread use of processed pet food and unnecessary changes to ingredients is only harming our animals.

For carnivorous animals like dogs and cats, the correct diet is not complicated or ambiguous. Their physiology is built around raw meat and bone, consumed whole, rather than ground. This is not only about the nutrients, but structure, chewing mechanics, and digestive sequencing. When food is reduced to processed or pre-ground forms, these functions are disrupted, weakening the digestive and immune systems.

The Misclassification of Dogs as Omnivores

A central issue Meacock highlights is the growing tendency to treat dogs as omnivores. While dogs have developed some capacity to digest carbohydrates, he draws a clear distinction between adaptation for survival and optimization for health. The ability to tolerate certain foods does not mean those foods should become dietary staples.

Despite domestication by people, dogs remain anatomically and physiologically carnivorous. Their jaw structure, digestive enzymes, and metabolic pathways are all optimized for the consumption of animal tissue. In their natural state, dogs would spend most of their lives in a state of ketosis, relying on fat as a primary fuel source rather than carbohydrates. Diets built around plant matter or synthetic supplementation disrupt this metabolic pattern.

Over time, this creates a pattern of subtle imbalance. Animals may appear healthy in the short term, but accumulate stress at a cellular level as they are pushed away from fat-based metabolism toward carbohydrate dependence. These effects often emerge later as chronic conditions.

Misconceptions About Horse Diets

In horses, the disconnect between biology and practice takes a different form. Horses are designed to consume high-fiber forage continuously, fermenting it slowly in the hindgut where most of their digestion occurs. Their stomach is relatively small, yet modern feeding practices prioritize concentrated grains and high-sugar feeds that encourage overeating.

Meacock points out that the visible enthusiasm horses show for grain is often misunderstood. What appears to be a sign that the food is suitable is, in many cases, merely a neurological response to sugar. Given the opportunity, horses will eat far beyond what their digestive system is designed to handle, driven not by need, but by the rapid energy and reward signal. This creates a feedback loop where the horse becomes addicted, demands more of the same, and the owner misreads it as a sign they are being fed correctly.

Unfortunately, overloading the stomach with concentrated feed disrupts the digestive process, contributing to ulcers, metabolic disorders, and erratic behavior. Returning to a fiber-based approach helps to optimise digestion, preventing many of these problems.

Addressing Vaccines in Context

With the advent of dangerous COVID “vaccines” and the increased scrutiny justifiably directed toward the vaccine industry more broadly, it has become easy to adopt a rigid and dogmatic position of rejecting all vaccines outright. However, this can oversimplify a very complex reality. In a conversation I had with Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, he suggested that, in a specific context, a single traditional vaccine might help stimulate a useful immune response in individuals whose systems had been disrupted by COVID injections. Despite the nuance, hypothetical-nature and context-dependency of this suggestion, he was criticized because he wasn’t outright rejecting a vaccine.

Beliefs about medication are often framed in absolute terms, with little room for context or variation between cases. This can lead to a narrow mindset that overlooks the complexity of real-world conditions, where factors such as environment, exposure, and individual health play a significant role. A more measured approach recognizes that not all situations can be reduced to a single rule, and that informed decision-making depends on weighing risks rather than adopting fixed positions.

On the subject of traditional vaccines, Meacock avoids rigid positions. Instead, he emphasizes context. The risk profile of an animal depends on its environment, its exposure to other animals, and its overall health status. A one-size-fits-all approach, in his view, fails to account for these variables. In higher-risk settings, such as densely populated cities, he notes that a vaccine like parvovirus in puppies may be appropriate, given the severity of the disease and its higher transmission risk. In these cases, the decision becomes one of weighing risk against benefit, rather than applying a universal rule.

He raises particular concern about timing. Vaccinating very young animals, especially before around 12 weeks of age, can interfere with maternally derived antibodies, which may last anywhere from 12 to 15 weeks, and in some cases up to 25 weeks. Administering a vaccine too early can disrupt this natural protection and potentially leave the animal more vulnerable than ever until its own immune response is fully established. Once the immune system matures, a single dose of a vaccine may be capable of generating strong and long-lasting responses. Meacock references evidence which suggests that, once established, immunity can persist for seven years or more, and in some cases for life.

This leads to a reframing of the issue. Rather than maintaining constant stimulation and risk-exposure through routine injections, the focus is shifted toward improving the immune system itself.

Structural Pressures Shaping Decisions

Meacock brings attention to an often overlooked point: the constraints placed on veterinarians within the current system. Clinical decisions are not made in isolation; they are shaped by regulatory frameworks, legal risk, and institutional expectations.

This creates a tension between scientific understanding and professional survival. A veterinarian who deviates from official guidance risks liability if an adverse outcome occurs, even if their recommendation was reasonable. As a result, many default to established schedules, not because they are optimal, but because they are defensible.

External pressures compound this issue. Boarding requirements, licensing rules, and local regulations can mandate vaccination schedules that exceed both data sheet recommendations and scientific evidence, further narrowing the scope for individualized care.

The Emerging Risks of Genetic “Vaccines”

The introduction of mRNA-based “vaccines” into veterinary medicine marks a significant shift. Rather than introducing an antigen, these technologies instruct the body to produce specific proteins internally, sometimes using self-amplifying mechanisms that extend activity beyond the initial dose.

Meacock raises concerns not only about biological risks, but about how these products are entering the system. In early cases, such as their use in pigs, these injections were classified as “prescription drugs” rather than “vaccines.” This allowed them to bypass regulatory pathways that would normally require more rigorous evaluation.

A similar pattern appears in testing. When Meacock questioned authorities about PCR tests being used to justify large-scale animal culling, he was told these tests were not classified as drugs and therefore fell outside regulatory responsibility. This meant no authority was accountable for validating their accuracy, despite their use in major policy decisions.

This creates a structural blind spot. Products and tools with significant biological or political impact are introduced through classifications that exempt them from full scrutiny. Meanwhile their consequences are allowed to cause damage to the population. The speed of development compounds these risks, as shortened timelines leave little room for detecting delayed effects.

Expansion Into Livestock and the Food Chain

The scale of animal agriculture presents an opportunity for widespread deployment of mRNA technologies and other products, particularly in chickens. This correlates directly with high profit margins, meaning corrupt actors will inevitably be aiming to exploit the industry.

Livestock are often slaughtered before long-term effects can become visible, meaning potential harms of these products may not be immediately detected. At the same time, any biological changes are likely to enter the human food supply or the surrounding environment. This raises serious concerns for long-term population health and the state of ecosystems.

PCR Testing and Mass Culling

PCR testing, originally designed for laboratory use, detects genetic fragments rather than confirming active disease. It was used in COVID to run-up the number of cases and, in livestock management, it is continually used as the basis for determining whether entire flocks of chickens should be culled.

A small number of detections can lead to the destruction of entire operations. Meacock challenges the idea that this approach produces enough certainty about the presence of disease to justify subsequent actions, particularly given the high likelihood of false positives.

Further, the strategy of culling ultimately undermines resilience. By repeatedly removing animals that might have adapted to survive a disease, the system prevents the development of natural immunity within populations. This increases long-term vulnerability while reducing food supply stability.

Key concerns with current culling and testing strategies include:

Heavy reliance on PCR despite limitations in confirming active infection

Large-scale culling based on minimal or uncertain evidence

Disruption of natural immunity development in livestock populations

Economic and food supply impacts extending beyond individual farms

Self-Replicating RNA Concerns

There is great concern surrounding the development of self-amplifying, or self-replicating, RNA technologies. Unlike earlier mRNA “vaccines,” which are designed to produce a protein for a limited period, these newer systems are intended to continue replicating within the body after administration. The level and persistence of protein production are no longer tightly regulated, and small variations in how the system behaves could lead to amplified biological effects.

These concerns become more significant when considered at the scale of livestock. Meacock notes that if self-replicating RNA products are introduced widely into food-producing animals, there is potential for ongoing biological activity within animals entering the food chain. Combined with the possibility of shedding, this creates a situation where the long-term effects are likely to be disastrous.

Natural Remedies and Parasite Treatment

Meacock also discusses parasite management in practical terms, emphasizing that it should not default to routine chemical dosing. Instead, he frames parasites as something to be managed based on exposure, season, and the condition of the animal.

He points to a range of natural options that can be used more selectively. For external parasites, repellents such as citronella, neem oil, and essential oil blends are commonly used to deter fleas, ticks, and flies. Apple cider vinegar can sometimes be added in small amounts to water or used topically to make the animal less attractive to parasites. Diatomaceous earth can be applied in the environment to help control insect populations, while regular grooming and maintaining a clean living space play a central role in prevention.

For internal parasites, Meacock emphasizes building resilience rather than constant suppression. This includes maintaining a species-appropriate diet, which supports gut health and immune function. Natural approaches such as garlic (in controlled amounts), pumpkin seeds, and herbal blends are sometimes appropriate as supportive measures, particularly in dogs and certain livestock species. These are paired with periodic monitoring rather than routine blanket treatment. The goal is not to create a sterile system, but to keep parasite levels low enough that the animal can manage them without being overwhelmed.

Informed Consent as a Guiding Principle

Underlying Meacock’s approach is a clear commitment to informed consent. Rather than directing owners toward fixed protocols, he focuses on providing them with the relevant information, including risks, benefits, and uncertainties, and allowing them to make decisions based on their own circumstances. This reflects an understanding that veterinary care, like human medicine, involves trade-offs that cannot be reduced to universal rules. By prioritizing transparency over prescription, his approach restores a level of responsibility to the owner while acknowledging the limits of certainty in complex biological systems

A Return to Holistic Care

Across all areas, Meacock’s position remains consistent. Health is not improved by simply adding more layers of intervention, but by supporting biological systems in alignment with their design and evolution. He emphasizes the importance of diet, environment, thoughtful medical decisions, and informed consent.

His approach offers an alternative to increasingly intervention-heavy systems. By respecting biology rather than trying to constantly overriding it, he points toward a model of care that is both simpler, more individualized, and more effective.

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