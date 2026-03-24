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Lisa Erickson
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Thanks so much for taking the time to do this interview with Roger Meacock. We, as a group, have focused a lot on how vaccines impact humans; it's important to address how they are impacting our four legged friends. Dr. Jean Dodd has good information on vaccines for animals. She recommends some and is against others. Good to see her point of view too. Dr. Martin Goldstein has great information regarding the food industry.

You asked Roger about essential oils for fleas. Cedarwood and lavender are good to deter fleas on dogs. Geranium and Lemon Eucalyptus are effective to deter ticks. I have made a spray for all my dogs, over the years. Given that essential oils can evaporate quickly, you can add fractionated coconut oil to make it last longer. When I was selling my essential oil products in stores, this product sold well. Obviously, you can't spray near a dog's eyes or nose, so those damn ticks will find their way to them there, so it's important to check for ticks, no matter what. It's my understanding that one only needs to be concerned if the ticks have been attached for 72+ hours.

Diatomaceous Earth (food grade) can be used topically to kill fleas. However, it's really important that when you are applying it to your dog that you don't breathe it in or get it into your eyes or the dog's eyes. It can cause problems for your lungs if you do breathe it in. Diatomaceous Earth can also be fed to dogs. The literature that I have says that it "should be fed daily for at least 30 days for tape worms, 90 days for lung worms and 30 days for round, whip and hook worms due to their life cycle". DE can also be used for heart worm. Dosage per day: puppies (1/2 - 1 tsp); Dogs under 35 lbs (1 tablespoon); Dogs over 100 lbs (2 tablespoons); kittens (1/2 teaspoon), cats (1 tsp) A question we need to ask ourselves is: if heart worm is such an issue, then why don't we have wild life dying of heart worm? As we know, fear is used to get us to comply.

Hopefully, this information can help people to address these issues holistically. Thanks again for addressing this topic.

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