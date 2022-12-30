Ruthless and Diabolic Insights from Dr Michael Yeadon
For anyone who is, or who knows someone who is considering taking another jab, this two minute video might save their life. Dr Yeadon exposes the nature of those pushing the injections.
Do you know anyone still thinking of taking another jab? Can they afford two minutes, that might save their life? Please share this message from Dr Yeadon.
Dr Michael Yeadon PhD is an Allergy & Respiratory Medical Scientist with 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including as Chief Science Officer and VP for Pfizer.