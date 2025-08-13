Here, I explore the unexamined consequences of the COVID-19 “vaccine” campaign, including infant liver failure, reproductive toxicity, and the role of spike protein in transmissibility. Mounting evidence suggests that harm has resulted not only from direct injection but also through breastfeeding, sexual contact, and systemic misdiagnosis. I also address how misleading measles data has been used to promote continued vaccination.

Infant Liver Failure and Breastfeeding Transmission

When pregnant women began receiving the injections, a sudden wave of infant liver failure emerged in multiple countries. These cases were previously so rare that infant liver transplants were almost unheard of. The timing aligned closely with the mass rollout of “vaccines.” One likely explanation is the transfer of spike protein or mRNA through breast milk. Since infants' digestive systems are designed to absorb maternal antibodies, they may also take in harmful particles such as lipid nanoparticles or exosomes carrying mRNA, making them especially vulnerable to its toxic effects.

Sexual Transmission of Spike Protein

Spike protein is not confined to the injection site. It circulates in the bloodstream and accumulates in sensitive tissues, including reproductive organs. In post-mortem analyses of testicular tissue, researchers found abundant spike protein and a severe reduction in sperm production. This suggests both fertility disruption and a potential for sexual transmission.

Unasked Questions and Unperformed Tests

For those who have died following COVID-19 injection, official autopsies often overlook the most obvious and likely cause: spike protein damage. Pathologists rarely stain for spike protein or examine tissue for inflammatory responses linked to the injections. Instead, they focus on rare genetic explanations, avoiding evidence that could implicate the “vaccine.” This pattern is systemic, helping to sustain a false narrative of safety.

Measles and Historical Distortion

It is not only COVID genetic injections that are promoted despite clear harms. Authorities have used measles outbreaks to justify renewed vaccine campaigns, even though deaths from measles had already fallen to almost zero through better hygiene, nutrition, and sanitation long before the vaccine was introduced. Data also shows the mortality risk from the MMR vaccine is significantly higher than that of measles itself.

A recent case in Texas shows how these outbreaks are weaponized. A young girl who had measles a week earlier developed pneumonia, a treatable condition, but was not properly treated with antibiotics. She died as a result of medical neglect, yet officials blamed measles and low vaccination rates.

Moving Toward Natural Immunity and Truth

Escaping this crisis will not be easy. It requires facing the damage done and rejecting the myth of safe and effective injections. The road may be difficult, but returning to natural immunity, informed consent, and real science is the only path forward.

