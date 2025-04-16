This is part three of a three-part interview conducted by Will Dove with Dr. Charles Hoffe and I. Both of us began as physicians simply trying to do our jobs: care for patients, report injuries, and practice proper science. Unfortunately, as we submitted adverse event reports, raised questions, and shared concerns, we were met not with dialogue, but with denial, censorship, and persecution.

A Tale of Two Tribunals

As physicians, Dr. Charles Hoffe and I took an oath to protect our patients. That oath has cost us dearly. Across two provinces, we were subjected to tribunal proceedings that did not attempt to establish truth, but to punish dissent.

I was hauled before a tribunal in Ontario, charged $10,000 per day, and declared unprofessional for calling out the COVID-19 “vaccine.” Expert witnesses were disqualified without good reason and the whole process was a charade.

In Dr. Hoffe’s case, the college backed down only after a tribunal judge refused to grant judicial notice of “vaccine” safety—exposing what the COVID criminals truly fear: the evidence.

Judicial Notice: Truth Blocked by Design

Before my case, an Ontario court insider privately warned me that I would not win because of judicial notice. The court had already accepted the “vaccine” as safe and effective, without examining evidence for or against this claim, putting me at a huge disadvantage.

Further, my in-person hearing was cancelled at the last minute and switched to a restricted Zoom session. Thousands tried to attend but were locked out and my lawyer, Michael Alexander, was forced to shorten his defense. Despite presenting overwhelming scientific and legal evidence, the court upheld the tribunal’s decision.

Institutions Turned Against the People

What we have witnessed is institutional betrayal. Public Health, Health Canada, and the colleges have become agents of the pharmaceutical agenda. Dr. Hoffe’s “vaccine” injury reports were all dismissed with no investigations and blanket denial.

These organizations were meant to protect patients. Instead, they silenced doctors, suppressed data, and coerced people into being victims of the very crimes they claimed to prevent. This is not a simple error, but malfeasance.

Accountability and a Path Forward

A real court, once restored, will expose the truth: these “vaccines” should never have been authorized. Every coerced injection was a violation. Every preventable death a medical crime.

Accountability must follow. But not all are equally guilty. Many doctors and nurses were themselves deceived, coerced, even injured. The primary blame lies with those who orchestrated and enforced this agenda—public health officers, regulators, college heads, and others. They must face justice.

Rebuilding Real Medicine

Despite the persecution, we haven’t stopped being doctors. We continue to research, educate, and support victims of these injections and are building new institutions like the World Council for Health—grounded in ethics, transparency, and real science.

