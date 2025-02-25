Dr. Tess Lawrie, a researcher, doctor, and health advocate, has been at the forefront of challenging mainstream narratives around COVID-19 “vaccines” and public health policies. She has worked tirelessly to expose the systemic corruption in global health governance and to empower individuals to reclaim their health sovereignty.

Who Determines Public Health? Understanding the Hierarchy

Dr. Lawrie outlines a global hierarchy that shapes public health policies and decision-making:

Governments as Policy Enforcers: Contrary to public belief, national governments do not create health policies. Instead, they merely enforce the directives passed down to them.

Policy Distributors: Institutions such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations act as intermediaries, distributing health policies globally.

Policy Makers: The real decision-makers are elite organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Council on Foreign Relations, Chatham House, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Club of Rome. These groups create policies that serve corporate and financial interests rather than public well-being.

This structure allows unelected bodies to control health regulations, bypassing democratic processes and accountability. The consequences of this centralized power became evident during the COVID-19 crisis, where governments worldwide followed WHO directives without allowing anyone to question their scientific validity.

Sovereignty: Taking Back Control of Health and Choice

Dr. Lawrie says that the fundamental issue is the loss of personal sovereignty—our right to govern our own bodies and make informed health decisions. True sovereignty means:

Exercising informed consent before accepting medical treatments.

Rejecting coercion and fear-based policies which strip away personal freedoms.

Reclaiming responsibility for our health through natural and holistic practices.

Working in harmony with nature rather than relying on pharmaceutical interventions.

The World Council for Health advocates for restoring sovereignty by empowering individuals to take control of their health choices. Without choice, there can be no real health.

The World Council for Health’s Fight for Truth

Since 2021, the World Council for Health has been at the forefront of the battle against medical corruption. Some of its major initiatives include:

Issuing a Cease and Desist Notice: In 2021, the council was the first organization to call for the immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 “vaccines” due to safety concerns.

Holding Global Health Agencies Accountable: The council has sent notices of liability to WHO officials and other policymakers for their role in suppressing scientific evidence and promoting harmful interventions.

Providing Alternative Health Solutions: Through grassroots collaboration with doctors, scientists, and health practitioners, the council has developed safe, evidence-based treatment protocols for COVID-19 and other health conditions.

Despite their efforts, health authorities continue to push the narrative that COVID-19 “vaccines” are safe and effective—ignoring growing evidence of harm. This highlights the need for individuals to take action in reclaiming their health and rejecting deceptive health policies.

A Better Way: The Seven Principles of Health Freedom

The World Council for Health has developed seven guiding principles to help individuals navigate the current health landscape:

Act with Honor and Do No Harm: Ethical responsibility should guide all health decisions. Take Responsibility for Health Choices: Each person must actively participate in their well-being. Recognize Our Connection to Nature: True health stems from living in harmony with the natural world. Embrace Spiritual Well-being: Materialism does not lead to fulfillment—spiritual and emotional health matter. Thrive in Community: Health is strengthened through genuine human connections. Value Different Perspectives: Open dialogue and critical thinking are essential. Use Technology with Discernment: Innovation should enhance well-being, not exploit it.

These principles provide a foundation for a healthier, freer society, where individuals are empowered rather than controlled by external forces.

Detoxing from Harmful Interventions

One of the key initiatives of the World Council for Health is the Detox and Well-being Study, a global effort to help individuals detox from harmful medical interventions, including COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Participants choose from a variety of detox protocols created by international doctors and follow an eight-week plan while tracking their progress through a simple questionnaire. The goal is to collect real-world data on effective detox strategies and share that knowledge with others seeking to heal.

The detox study offers:

Personalized guidance from health experts.

Simple, affordable detox options tailored to individual needs.

A community-driven support system for those recovering from adverse effects.

By prioritizing natural healing and self-care, individuals can reverse the damage caused by pharmaceutical interventions and restore their health.

Rejecting a Broken System and Building a Healthier Future

Dr. Lawrie emphasizes that the pharmaceutical industry has lost public trust and that alternative health solutions must be explored. The mRNA technology used in COVID-19 “vaccines” is now being integrated into other routine shots, making it more important than ever to critically evaluate all medical interventions.

The World Council for Health urges people to:

Reject fear-based health policies and refuse unnecessary medical treatments.

Advocate for transparency in healthcare decision-making.

Support grassroots movements that prioritize natural health and community well-being.

The road ahead requires courage, but reclaiming personal sovereignty and health freedom is essential for future generations.

Empowerment Through Action

Dr. Lawrie’s message is clear—we must take back control of our health and choices. The power to create a better, healthier world lies in individual action, informed decision-making, and community support.

The World Council for Health provides tools, resources, and a global network of experts to help individuals navigate the challenges ahead. By rejecting coercion and embracing holistic health practices, we can break free from a broken system and build a future rooted in truth, well-being, and freedom.

The time to act is now.

This presentation is from the World Council for Health Florida Detox and Wellness Fair, held on January 11, 2025.

To learn more about Villa Health Center and their commitment to empowering health and wellness, visit villahealthcenter.com and follow them on Facebook: Villa Health Center.

