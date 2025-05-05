The Collapse of Medical Ethics
Regulatory coercion, scientific negligence, and mass experimentation led to preventable deaths and long-term harm
During the COVID-19 response, trusted medical institutions and regulatory bodies not only failed to protect the public but actively silenced dissent, misled families, and facilitated large-scale harm—especially to children. What was marketed as a unified health initiative was, in reality, a coordinated campaign of coercion and deception, where ethical standards were abandoned, informed consent was impossible, and those who dared to speak out were punished. In this clip, Dr. Chris Shoemaker and I expose the extent of the damages and call for urgent accountability.
Expand Your Knowledge with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and IPAK-EDU!
Discover a wide range of empowering courses and educational programs at IPAK-EDU, designed to elevate your understanding of science, health, and critical thinking.
Use the discount code TROZZI at checkout to receive 10% off all registrations!
Plus, by enrolling with this code, you also support our mission—15% of your registration will go toward advancing ethical education and research.
Learn more and register today: ipak-edu.org
Many thanks to The Lavigne Show, hosted by Jason Lavigne, for hosting this discussion. You can follow Jason Lavigne and the show for more discussions uncovering the truth at:
Podcast: The Lavigne Show
X (Formally Twitter): @TheLavigneShow
Substack:
Dr Chris Shoemaker has lost his income fighting for our right to informed consent and medical freedom. Please consider supporting him at:
Givesendgo: drshoemaker
X (Formally Twitter): @CShoemakerMD
A Genetic Experiment Disguised as a Vaccine
From the outset, the COVID-19 "vaccine" campaign was built on deception. Parents were led to believe they were protecting their children with a traditional vaccine, unaware they were consenting to a genetic experiment. True informed consent was impossible when authorities misrepresented a chemically contaminated, DNA-altering injection as "safe and effective."
The Nuremberg Code explicitly prohibits human experimentation that is likely to cause harm—yet that is precisely what occurred. As early as 2020, scientific analysis of the injection’s ingredients revealed clear risks: immune system damage, accelerated viral mutations, increased cancer risk, and worsened COVID-19 outcomes. The harm wasn’t unforeseen… It was entirely predictable.
Skyrocketing Child Mortality
Before the injections, healthy children faced virtually no risk from COVID-19—approximately one-third of a death per 100,000. After the rollout, that figure exploded to 1 in 1,000. A 15-month study confirmed vaccinated children aged 10 to 14 were 303 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated peers.
Instead of protection, the injections triggered immune dysfunction, leading to higher rates of RSV, pneumonia, autoimmune diseases, and long-term health complications. The risk of all-cause death increased by 8,100%, while COVID-specific mortality rose by 30,200%. These outcomes were known but ignored, as millions of children were coerced into receiving a harmful product.
Silencing Ethical Doctors
This medical disaster was enforced through institutional corruption. A central regulatory board directed medical colleges across North America to target and punish physicians who warned the public. Doctors were forbidden from speaking against the injections, even when backed by peer-reviewed, randomized controlled studies.
Those who upheld medical ethics faced professional destruction. Regulatory bodies, such as provincial Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons, became instruments of coercion—forcing doctors into compliance and silencing dissent under threat of financial ruin and license revocation.
Demand for Accountability
The ongoing wave of autoimmune disorders, cancers, and organ failure confirms this was not a mistake—it was a crime against humanity. Those in high office who orchestrated, enforced, and covered up this assault must be held accountable. Justice demands an end to medical tyranny and a return to ethical, transparent healthcare grounded in truth, not propaganda.
As usual perfectly said! I elaborate this entire, deliberate, planned, mass-murder campaign has been articulated in writing by the WEF cult for years before COV appeared. That mass-murder campaign was given a new shot in the arm by all those who voted Liberal for their own murders in Canada's recent "election". Everything said before is still being articulated in writing and planned for fruition by the many Liberal "politicians" who are WEF cult graduates, including Canada's Prime Minister! Ethical Canadian Doctors actions were and still are controlled by WEF cult Corp Pfizer who pays all the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons throughout Canada to get rid of all Ethical Canadian Doctors who try anything to stop their contribution to the mass-murdering campaigns! The past Prime Minister paid $billions of Canadian taxes to the WEF/UN, etc. to hide every peer-reviewed, randomized controlled, and other studies, even when the studies were scholarly done independently by Canadian Departments. The CBC continues to be paid off to keep it all quite, exactly the same as A. Hitler had his press paid off to lie about every fact of Nazi Germany's operations in the 30's-40's. All of this is being replicated by most governments across the world who have been driven to be medically insane by believing their own and others' insane lies. Educated, logical people who "Demand for Accountability (for the proven by at least 1600 scientific articles) about the ongoing wave of autoimmune disorders, cancers, and organ failures all confirm none of this was a mistake. It all was a purposeful, premeditated, crime against humanity. Those in high office who orchestrated, enforced, and still cover-up this assault must be held accountable, yet they are the only ones empowered to change any of it!
Dr Trozzi and panel, much appreciation for your unwavering dedication to "do no harm", and to convey the truth to the public. The medical boards are corrupt, the judiciaries are corrupt, the politicians are corrupt. Sorry for using a blanket coverage for these groups, however the ones that want to admit to culpability publicly and start the process of removing the heads of and recovering public trust in these groups must step forward and say so, it's well past the time to do so. The judicial process is not required to state publicly what's truthful (it's corrupt and will rule based on EUA counter measure laws even though these are laws that permit murder). Much honor and support for those that have done so from the get go, (Dr Trozzie, Dr Shoemaker for example), time for more to come forward and bypass the corrupt boards, judiciaries and politicians. Once that snowball gets rolling, the rest of the corruption will be identified and the defenders of lies and illegal laws will be forced to step aside (or to get into prison garb).