During the COVID-19 response, trusted medical institutions and regulatory bodies not only failed to protect the public but actively silenced dissent, misled families, and facilitated large-scale harm—especially to children. What was marketed as a unified health initiative was, in reality, a coordinated campaign of coercion and deception, where ethical standards were abandoned, informed consent was impossible, and those who dared to speak out were punished. In this clip, Dr. Chris Shoemaker and I expose the extent of the damages and call for urgent accountability.

A Genetic Experiment Disguised as a Vaccine

From the outset, the COVID-19 "vaccine" campaign was built on deception. Parents were led to believe they were protecting their children with a traditional vaccine, unaware they were consenting to a genetic experiment. True informed consent was impossible when authorities misrepresented a chemically contaminated, DNA-altering injection as "safe and effective."

The Nuremberg Code explicitly prohibits human experimentation that is likely to cause harm—yet that is precisely what occurred. As early as 2020, scientific analysis of the injection’s ingredients revealed clear risks: immune system damage, accelerated viral mutations, increased cancer risk, and worsened COVID-19 outcomes. The harm wasn’t unforeseen… It was entirely predictable.

Skyrocketing Child Mortality

Before the injections, healthy children faced virtually no risk from COVID-19—approximately one-third of a death per 100,000. After the rollout, that figure exploded to 1 in 1,000. A 15-month study confirmed vaccinated children aged 10 to 14 were 303 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated peers.

Instead of protection, the injections triggered immune dysfunction, leading to higher rates of RSV, pneumonia, autoimmune diseases, and long-term health complications. The risk of all-cause death increased by 8,100%, while COVID-specific mortality rose by 30,200%. These outcomes were known but ignored, as millions of children were coerced into receiving a harmful product.

Silencing Ethical Doctors

This medical disaster was enforced through institutional corruption. A central regulatory board directed medical colleges across North America to target and punish physicians who warned the public. Doctors were forbidden from speaking against the injections, even when backed by peer-reviewed, randomized controlled studies.

Those who upheld medical ethics faced professional destruction. Regulatory bodies, such as provincial Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons, became instruments of coercion—forcing doctors into compliance and silencing dissent under threat of financial ruin and license revocation.

Demand for Accountability

The ongoing wave of autoimmune disorders, cancers, and organ failure confirms this was not a mistake—it was a crime against humanity. Those in high office who orchestrated, enforced, and covered up this assault must be held accountable. Justice demands an end to medical tyranny and a return to ethical, transparent healthcare grounded in truth, not propaganda.

