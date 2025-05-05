Dr Mark Trozzi

4h

As usual perfectly said! I elaborate this entire, deliberate, planned, mass-murder campaign has been articulated in writing by the WEF cult for years before COV appeared. That mass-murder campaign was given a new shot in the arm by all those who voted Liberal for their own murders in Canada's recent "election". Everything said before is still being articulated in writing and planned for fruition by the many Liberal "politicians" who are WEF cult graduates, including Canada's Prime Minister! Ethical Canadian Doctors actions were and still are controlled by WEF cult Corp Pfizer who pays all the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons throughout Canada to get rid of all Ethical Canadian Doctors who try anything to stop their contribution to the mass-murdering campaigns! The past Prime Minister paid $billions of Canadian taxes to the WEF/UN, etc. to hide every peer-reviewed, randomized controlled, and other studies, even when the studies were scholarly done independently by Canadian Departments. The CBC continues to be paid off to keep it all quite, exactly the same as A. Hitler had his press paid off to lie about every fact of Nazi Germany's operations in the 30's-40's. All of this is being replicated by most governments across the world who have been driven to be medically insane by believing their own and others' insane lies. Educated, logical people who "Demand for Accountability (for the proven by at least 1600 scientific articles) about the ongoing wave of autoimmune disorders, cancers, and organ failures all confirm none of this was a mistake. It all was a purposeful, premeditated, crime against humanity. Those in high office who orchestrated, enforced, and still cover-up this assault must be held accountable, yet they are the only ones empowered to change any of it!

6h

Dr Trozzi and panel, much appreciation for your unwavering dedication to "do no harm", and to convey the truth to the public. The medical boards are corrupt, the judiciaries are corrupt, the politicians are corrupt. Sorry for using a blanket coverage for these groups, however the ones that want to admit to culpability publicly and start the process of removing the heads of and recovering public trust in these groups must step forward and say so, it's well past the time to do so. The judicial process is not required to state publicly what's truthful (it's corrupt and will rule based on EUA counter measure laws even though these are laws that permit murder). Much honor and support for those that have done so from the get go, (Dr Trozzie, Dr Shoemaker for example), time for more to come forward and bypass the corrupt boards, judiciaries and politicians. Once that snowball gets rolling, the rest of the corruption will be identified and the defenders of lies and illegal laws will be forced to step aside (or to get into prison garb).

