This is Part Two of my January 2025 presentation in Ottawa. Although this event was planned with just 24 hours’ notice, the banquet hall was packed with a very loving and enlightened crowd. Ottawa may be home to Trudeau and other purveyors of deception, but the truth and freedom movement is stronger.

I arrived in Ottawa on January 20th, exhausted and unwell after an intense month. News of my visit reached the local truth and freedom leaders, resulting in a respectful invitation to speak for Citizens of Liberty. I accepted, but within hours, I developed profound laryngitis and was struggling to speak.

Thanks to an incredible local team, and the expert audio engineering of Vlad Tepes, we made it work—I whispered into the mic, and the event was a success. I hope you find these insights valuable.

Filming & Editing by Vlad Tepes:

Supported & Reported by RAIR Foundation USA:

Find the original version of this video at rumble: (Watch Here)

The Problem with Nanoparticles in the "Vaccines"

One of the key concerns with the COVID-19 "vaccines" is the use of nanoparticles as delivery mechanisms. These nanoparticles have known toxicity, especially when administered repeatedly, as seen with the continuous booster doses. Another problematic ingredient is polyethylene glycol (PEG). PEG is derived from ethylene glycol, which is used in antifreeze. When taken orally, it can cause diarrhea, but when injected, it poses a much more significant risk. Studies suggest that around 70% of people have some degree of immune response to PEG, which can contribute to adverse reactions.

The Toxic Nature of the Spike Protein

The spike protein produced by the body after injection is a major concern. Normally, coronaviruses use the spike protein to attach to human cells via ACE2 receptors. However, the spike protein alone is toxic. Research dating back to 2015 showed that even a small amount of spike protein could cause lung disease in hamsters. The spike protein used in the COVID-19 "vaccines" has been modified in ways that make it more dangerous.

One of these modifications includes the addition of a furin cleavage site, which makes the protein more toxic. This feature is also found in the HIV virus. Another modification involves the removal of hemagglutinin esterase, an enzyme that typically helps protect the body against natural coronaviruses. This absence makes the spike protein more prone to causing blood clotting by encouraging platelets and red blood cells to stick together.

Blood Clotting and Organ Damage

One of the most significant adverse effects associated with these injections is increased blood clotting. During the early stages of the pandemic, it became evident that many COVID-19 deaths involved small blood clots in the lungs. However, the "vaccines" exacerbate this problem by causing the body to produce the spike protein internally, leading to its widespread distribution throughout the bloodstream.

This effect has been linked to an increase in pulmonary embolisms, brain blood clots, and micro-clots that can accelerate organ failure. Even mild clotting in small blood vessels can contribute to progressive cognitive decline, kidney dysfunction, and other age-related diseases at an accelerated rate.

Immune System Attacks on the Body

The spike protein does not just cause blood clotting—it also provokes an immune response that can lead to autoimmune-like conditions. When cells in blood vessel walls or other tissues produce the spike protein, the immune system perceives them as foreign and attacks them. This destruction of vascular lining cells contributes further to clotting and can even weaken large blood vessels, increasing the risk of aneurysm and rupture.

Unusual Genetic Sequences and Potential Risks

Another concerning discovery is the presence of a reverse open reading frame in the genetic code used for the spike protein. This means that the genetic material can potentially be read in reverse, producing proteins with unknown effects. Some researchers believe that this may lead to the production of structures resembling spider silk proteins, which could contribute to the development of unusual fibrous clots found in the bodies of deceased individuals following "vaccination."

The Emergence of Large, Fibrous Clots

Embalmers have reported finding large, rubbery clots in the veins of the deceased following the mass administration of these injections. Unlike normal blood clots, these structures appear to be composed of amyloid-like material. The sudden increase in these cases coincides with the rollout of the "vaccines," suggesting a strong correlation between the injections and this alarming phenomenon.

The Role of Corrupt Institutions

The suppression of critical information has been a major issue throughout this crisis. Autopsies were often discouraged or blocked, preventing medical professionals from fully understanding the impact of the "vaccines." The WHO and other global institutions played a role in silencing dissenting voices, while doctors who attempted to speak out were stripped of their medical licenses.

Despite this, independent researchers have continued to investigate. German pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt conducted autopsies on individuals who died post-injection and found overwhelming evidence that their deaths were linked to the "vaccine." His findings revealed widespread organ damage caused by the spike protein, often leading to complete destruction of reproductive tissues in some cases.

The Hidden Impact on Fertility

One of the most shocking discoveries is the effect of the "vaccine" on reproductive health. In some cases, men were found to have zero sperm in their testes, with their reproductive organs infiltrated by spike proteins. This raises serious ethical and medical concerns, especially for young couples who had hoped to start families but now face potential infertility as a result of these injections.

The Suppression of Diagnostic Tools

A major obstacle in uncovering the full scope of "vaccine" injuries is the refusal of institutions to conduct proper diagnostic testing. The medical community has resisted using immunofluorescence staining to detect spike proteins in tissues, despite it being a straightforward method. Similarly, no blood test for spike protein presence has been made widely available, further obscuring the ability to diagnose "vaccine"-induced damage.

Final Thoughts

The COVID-19 "vaccine" rollout has introduced unprecedented risks that have been systematically downplayed or ignored. From the toxic nature of the spike protein to the widespread clotting and immune system destruction it causes, the dangers of these injections cannot be overstated. The refusal of institutions to properly investigate these issues only underscores the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and justice for those harmed by these products.

As more independent research emerges, it becomes increasingly clear that the truth surrounding these injections is far more concerning than what has been officially acknowledged. Moving forward, it is crucial to continue questioning the narrative, supporting unbiased scientific inquiry, and ensuring that medical freedom is preserved for all.

Related Material