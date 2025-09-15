In part one of my presentation in Morinville, I reflect on how fear, coercion, and censorship were used to transform medicine into a weapon. From empty wards portrayed as overflowing, to safe treatments banned, to experimental injections forced upon the public, the “pandemic” response revealed a profound betrayal of medical ethics.

Manufactured Panic and Empty Hospitals

In the first months of the “pandemic,” society was exposed to images of crowded wards and terrifying headlines warning of imminent collapse. Yet on the ground, many emergency departments remained empty. Media outlets maintained the illusion of crisis through selective images and repetition, while citizens endured the isolation, mask mandates, and restrictions which this narrative enabled. Fear became the operating principle, ensuring compliance even though reality did not match with the claims.

The Introduction of Genetic Injections

By late 2020, injections were introduced as the only path out of lockdowns. These products were unlike any traditional “vaccine.” Built on genetic engineering platforms, they carried risks already evident from decades of animal studies—most notably the amplification of illness and the accelerated evolution of viral disease following previous coronavirus vaccination attempts. Rather than confronting these warnings, officials silenced debate and insisted that mass injection was the sole solution. At the same time, effective treatments such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and zinc protocols were banned.

Suppressing Ethical Doctors

The harm of the experimental genetic injections was allowed to occur through the deliberate persecution of those who resisted it. Physicians who sought to protect patients—by writing exemptions, offering early treatment, or voicing scientific concerns—were stripped of their licenses and publicly discredited. Regulators demanded obedience to public health orders rather than independent judgment, punishing any attempt to uphold the Hippocratic Oath. This left citizens at the mercy of a system designed to reward compliance and ignore ethical principles.

Ignoring the Data on Harms

Adverse event reporting systems quickly revealed catastrophic outcomes. Within a year, more injuries and deaths were reported from these injections than from all vaccines combined over three decades. In past decades, a handful of fatalities was enough to halt a rollout, but in this case, tens of millions of deaths and injuries worldwide were disregarded. Authorities actively buried evidence, obstructed reporting, and silenced those who tried to warn the public.

Institutional Betrayal

Regulatory bodies, once guardians of medical standards, became enforcers of dangerous policies. They ordered doctors not to grant exemptions, not to prescribe proven therapies, and not to contradict official narratives. By doing so, they violated both science and medical ethics. Instead of defending the public, they committed assault against entire populations, acting as instruments of political and pharmaceutical control rather than of care.

