In part three of this interview with Liz Gunn, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MP Andrew Bridgen, and I explain how private interests captured medicine and governance, turning them into centralized systems of control. A private corporation, the Federation of State Medical Boards, quietly influenced licensing and discipline, pressuring regulators to punish doctors who questioned official narratives. We trace this back to the early 1900s when powerful foundations reshaped medicine through the Flexner Report, eliminating natural healing schools and replacing them with a pharmaceutical model tied to financial and political power. Today, regulators and governments serve global agendas rather than the public, rewarding obedience and punishing integrity. The path forward is decentralization: rebuilding medicine, governance, and community structures on truth, accountability, and the direct relationship between individuals and those who serve them.

The Federation of State Medical Boards

In an interview clip shared by Liz Gunn, Dr. Bruce Dooley explained how The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) has quietly become one of the most influential organizations in global healthcare. Operating as a private corporation from Texas, it wields immense authority over licensing and disciplinary policy, even though most physicians have never heard of it. During the pandemic, the FSMB issued guidance urging regulators to punish doctors who prescribed early treatments or challenged official positions. Its directives—treated as binding—resulted in widespread censorship and the silencing of ethical doctors who sought to uphold informed consent.

Dr. Bowden, who is now suing the FSMB, described how this unelected body weaponized medical oversight to enforce ideological compliance. By functioning outside public accountability, the FSMB blurred the line between public service and corporate control.

The Rockefeller Transformation of Medicine

We discussed how in 1913, powerful financial foundations restructured medicine to serve industrial and commercial interests. Funded by Rockefeller and Carnegie, the Flexner Report eliminated nearly all of the 2,000 medical schools that once taught homeopathy, herbal medicine, and natural healing. Only about 150 allopathic institutions survived—those aligned with the new pharmaceutical model. This reform centralized medical authority, dismissing traditional practices and redefining healing as a commercial science dependent on patented drugs and laboratory products.

This same year also saw the creation of the Federal Reserve and the Internal Revenue Service, leading to more centralization. Together, these developments tied money, medicine, and governance into a single system of control. The destruction of independent medicine was not accidental; it was the foundation of a new order where human health became another market to be monopolized.

Institutional Capture and Political Corruption

In the UK and elsewhere, regulatory bodies have accepted funding from the World Economic Forum’s Regulators Pioneer Fund. These financial relationships ensure that institutions serve global agendas rather than public welfare. Bridgen called it “institutionalized corruption”—a cycle where retiring officials appoint successors who are already just as compromised.

This is a psychological and structural system of control over humanity: professionals are coerced into complicity, rewarded for obedience, and punished for conscience. Those who followed orders during the pandemic often harmed themselves and their patients with genetic injections, while those who resisted were stripped of their livelihoods. The pattern is clear—centralized institutions don’t protect society; they protect those in power.

Restoring Integrity and Freedom

The solution lies in decentralization and moral renewal. Medicine must return to the sacred relationship between doctor and patient, guided by honesty and natural principles rather than bureaucracy and fear. Communities should develop independent clinics, holistic networks, and systems of care that empower individuals to take responsibility for their own health.

In politics, this same renewal requires direct democracy and transparency. Freedom cannot be recovered by reforming corrupt systems but by building new ones grounded in truth.

