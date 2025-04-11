This is part three of a three-part discussion hosted by Freedom Train International, featuring independent journalist Wayne Peters, alongside James Roguski, Dr. Joseph Sansone, and myself. Together, we confront the global assault carried out under the guise of public health—exposing the damage, speaking hard truths, and calling for bold, uncompromising action.

The Manufactured Crisis: How Global Deceit Was Unleashed

What began as a public health campaign was, in truth, a coordinated psychological operation. The COVID-19 “vaccine” rollout was never grounded in science—it was rooted in deception, coercion, and the systematic dismantling of human autonomy. The population was bombarded with propaganda, misled into believing the injections were safe and effective.

The objective was never health. It was obedience. Those who questioned the narrative were shamed, fired, and ostracized. Children—who faced no meaningful risk—were forcibly injected in the name of collective safety. The operation masked its cruelty behind slogans of care, while executing an unprecedented medical assault on the global population.

The Role of Complicity: Politicians, Media, and the Medical System

This was a human-driven atrocity. Every lawmaker who imposed mandates, every bureaucrat who enforced lockdowns, every hospital administrator who silenced dissent, and every media outlet that intentionally censored the truth bears responsibility.

Throughout the COVID campaign, platforms suppressed peer-reviewed studies that contradicted the narrative, propaganda was laundered as journalism and science was hijacked, replaced with slogans. The system no longer served the public—it served itself.

Mass Murder by Design

The “vaccines” were biological weapons disguised as medicine. With manufacturers shielded from liability and governments coercing the population into compliance, there was no accountability—only destruction. The consequences: death, disability, sterility, and psychological trauma.

No demographic was spared. Infants in utero were poisoned. Children were sacrificed. The healthy were disabled. The elderly were targeted for extermination. The question is no longer whether mass harm occurred from the injections, but how long the world will pretend it didn’t.

Noncompliance Is Not Enough

Passive noncompliance delays the inevitable. Every individual has a duty to expose the truth, demand investigations, and hold perpetrators accountable. Every official, physician, and media figure who intentionally enabled these crimes must be named and prosecuted. There is no path forward without justice and the system will not reform itself.

The Tide Is Turning—But Time Is Running Out

Awareness is rising. Faith in legacy institutions is collapsing. Millions now see the truth, and countless others are ready to join them. Face-to-face conversations, independent media, and real-world community are replacing the dying echo chambers of corporate propaganda.

The battle is not over—but the momentum is shifting. This is the decisive moment. If the truth is fully unleashed and accountability is demanded at every level, then victory is possible.

The path is clear: expose the weapons, stop the injections and restore human rights.

