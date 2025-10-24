Dr Trozzi

Priscilla Schwartz
3h

Alberta has just put up a firewall to ALLOW Albertans to decide whether we want to follow any EDICTS from WHO or any other RULING CLASSES from around the world. I hope it sticks. I hope it works.

Wilma Brethour
4h

All of this is true. In addition to this we saw our independent family doctors retire or be forced into retirement before 2020. In Bancroft we had several doctors that had private practices. Then they brought in the Bancroft Community Family Health Team. Any doctor who did not join the Health Team eventually retired and shut down their private practice. Or they were basically forced into retirement by the CPSO.

Now all the doctors in Bancroft are part of the Bancroft Community Health Team. We have rosters that you must apply to before you can get a doctor. If you don’t like the doctor you are assigned you can apply to get another one but there is no guarantee when you may get one. Basically they have tied the hands of the doctors and the patients. You must comply and follow all of the protocols. There is no option for finding a family doctor that understands you and your needs.

