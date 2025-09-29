Before the world can move forward, it must reckon with how health policies during the COVID “pandemic” were shaped and manipulated. In her presentation, Dr. Tess Lawrie explains how experimental “vaccines,” distorted testing, and withheld treatments reveal the dangers of centralized control. She contrasts this with a vision of health sovereignty—where individuals, communities, and nations reclaim responsibility for their health, autonomy, and future.

The World Council for Health is an independent non-profit organization devoted to giving people access to information about health and sovereignty, so that they can make meaningful, informed choices. A special thank you to WCH Estonia for organizing and hosting this conference.

Dr Lawrie is a co-founder of the WCH. You can find her at the following platforms:

Misuse of Tests and Withheld Treatments

Dr. Lawrie highlights that the COVID “pandemic” response was compromised from the outset. The PCR test—never designed for diagnosis—generated countless false positives and distorted the true picture of disease spread. Its own creator, Nobel laureate Kary Mullis, warned against using it in this way. At the same time, safe and affordable treatments such as ivermectin were sidelined despite a strong record of effectiveness. Lawrie stresses that many lives could have been saved had these options been embraced, yet authorities chose instead to push experimental “vaccines” onto the public.

Mounting Evidence of Harm

There is overwhelming data showing the extent of harm from the injections. By early 2023, more than five million adverse events had been reported worldwide, far exceeding the rates of previous vaccines like tetanus and other medications. Instead of investigating, health authorities dismissed these reports and reassured the public with false claims of safety. Dr. Lawrie makes clear that this was not an error but deliberate disinformation, with the WHO itself promoting narratives directly at odds with the evidence.

Censorship and Controlled Narratives

She also highlights how censorship ensured that dissenting voices and critical evidence never reached the public. Doctors who raised concerns were silenced, researchers were ignored, and social media platforms worked hand in hand with health authorities to suppress debate. Independent studies and testimonies pointing to treatment options or risks from the “vaccines” were labeled as misinformation. This deliberate control of the narrative, Dr. Lawrie explains, allowed false assurances of safety and effectiveness to dominate, while real science was pushed to the margins.

The Problem with Global Health Governance

These failures reflect a deeper structural problem. Dr. Lawrie describes how the WHO relies on voluntary contributions for 80% of its budget, leaving its agenda shaped by private donors, pharmaceutical interests, and organizations like Gavi. New instruments such as the WHO “pandemic treaty” and amendments to the International Health Regulations would strengthen this capture, creating an authority able to dictate health policy and override national sovereignty across the world in the name of health security.

Reclaiming Health Sovereignty

Dr. Lawrie presents health sovereignty as a better path, built on transparency, decentralization, and informed consent. The World Council for Health seeks to embody these principles as a grassroots coalition of experts and organizations offering guidance free from corporate influence. By fostering local and national networks, it enables communities to take charge of their health, share knowledge, and defend personal autonomy. Health sovereignty rejects fear-driven compliance and instead promotes harmony with nature, conscience, and community, standing in direct opposition to the monopolies that dominate global health policy.

