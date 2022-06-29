The bioweapon attack was deliberate

In part 1 of my interview with Dr Shoemaker we established his excellent credibility and deepened our understanding and evidence of the destructive suppression of ivermectin: the safe drug that could have reduced suffering and saved ~85% of the people who died from covid-19 (one, two, three).

Here is the very intense part 2 (35 minutes). The good doctor takes off his gloves and holds no punches. He’s well researched and proves that the covid so-called “vaccines” are deliberate bioweapons; exposes the intention and deception around pegylated nanoparticles; exposes Pfizer’s attempt to hide the death of ~100% of unborn infants in pregnant women whom they injected and reluctantly reported; the assault on women’s ovaries and fertility; clear evidence of the injection induced severe tissue damage in autopsies of injection victims; and drastic UK data of the first children injected. It’s massive evidence for the arrest and prosecution of negligent, incompetent, or just-plain-evil officials (one, two) who are promoting the “spiking” of kids.

