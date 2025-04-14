This is part one of a three-part interview conducted by Will Dove with Dr. Charles Hoffe and I. Both of us acted in accordance with our medical ethics, raising concerns about the safety of the COVID-19 “vaccines.” We warned our colleagues, protected our patients, and spoke publicly about the alarming patterns we observed. In response, the Canadian medical establishment moved to revoke our licenses—though the outcomes for each of us were different.

A Warning That Sparked Retaliation

In March 2021, Dr. Charles Hoffe alerted fellow medical professionals in his region to serious safety concerns about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 “vaccine.” At the time, the product had already been suspended in several European countries due to emerging harm signals. In Canada, however, the rollout continued without pause. Dr. Hoffe warned that administering medical products without informed consent could expose practitioners to liability. Rather than spark discussion, his warning triggered a disciplinary process.

The regional health authority forwarded his email to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia. Hoffe was immediately issued a gag order—barred from discussing the risks of the “vaccines” and told to route all inquiries to the health officer overseeing the rollout. His effort to uphold medical ethics was treated as insubordination.

Real-World Harms Ignored

As time passed, Dr. Hoffe began seeing a spike in serious neurological conditions among his “vaccinated” patients—many of whom had received Moderna. These were symptoms he had never encountered before. In his small community, where vaccination numbers were traceable, he was able to calculate a rough injury rate. The danger was clear.

He wrote to the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, asking how to diagnose and treat these injuries, but received no answers. Instead, his inquiry became another complaint lodged with the college. Public health authorities showed no interest in investigating patient harm. Their priority was silencing dissent.

Fighting the Narrative

When the shots were approved for children and students—despite COVID-19 posing minimal risk to these groups—Dr. Hoffe spoke out again. He warned about potential fertility risks, referencing Pfizer’s biodistribution data showing spike protein accumulation in ovaries. He embarked on speaking tours across British Columbia and neighboring provinces, informing the public of the risks. The college responded by filing formal disciplinary charges.

They built a case with seven lawyers and sought to invoke judicial notice—a legal move that would declare the “vaccines” safe and effective, rendering any contrary evidence inadmissible. Had this been granted, Dr. Hoffe would have been barred from presenting expert testimony or scientific data in his defense.

Integrity Over Ideology

Hoffe’s lawyer, Lee Turner, fought back by embedding expert testimony—nearly 1,000 pages—in the response to the judicial notice application. In a surprising move, the disciplinary panel refused to grant judicial notice. Without that tool, the college could not bury the evidence.

Faced with the prospect of a real hearing and public exposure of suppressed data, the college abruptly dropped all charges and Dr. Hoffe retained his license.

The System No Longer Works

Dr. Hoffe’s case exposes a system designed to punish, not protect. Colleges serve as gatekeepers of official narratives, not as defenders of medical integrity. His success is not proof of a fair process, but proof that honest individuals with integrity can still influence the outcomes of this rigged system.

