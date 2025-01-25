Thank you to the Word of Life Outreach Church for graciously hosting this event and uniting people from across Ontario. A heartfelt thanks also to the skilled technicians who ensured the event's success, and to my dedicated team and donors, whose unwavering support makes this work possible.

A Different Reality Behind the Scenes

For 27 years, I worked in emergency medicine, familiar with the rhythms of busy, normal, and quiet days in a hospital. But the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a surreal shift. Hospitals, portrayed as overwhelmed, often resembled ghost towns. The disconnect between what we were told and what we experienced was staggering. While isolated hotspots existed, the broader narrative failed to align with reality.

Many doctors, including myself, found empty emergency rooms while mainstream media showcased apocalyptic imagery. We reached out to colleagues across Canada and the U.S., discovering similar stories—full wards existed only in the headlines, not in most hospitals.

The Psychological Manipulation of Society

The pandemic ushered in an era of psychological warfare. The media's messaging and government policies created a state of fear and compliance. A presentation by Jason Christoff during the International COVID Summit shed light on this "psychological operation." The manipulation wasn’t limited to the general population but was concentrated on doctors, nurses, teachers, and politicians—the very individuals meant to question and lead.

Doctors, typically trained to think critically, were forced into a mold of conformity. Public health directives changed daily, often contradicting prior guidelines, creating confusion and busywork that diverted attention from questioning the underlying science.

Ethical Dilemmas and the Cost of Integrity

The pandemic forced a stark choice on physicians: follow the science and the Hippocratic Oath or comply with policies that defied both. Some, like myself, chose the former, at great personal cost. Most followed the latter, earning financial incentives for administering "vaccines" or participating in unnecessary tests.

One glaring example involved a doctor in Kingston, Ontario, who had over $600,000 in billings clawed back—not because of concerns over patient safety but due to technicalities about medical student volunteers. Meanwhile, ethical doctors like Dr. Patrick Phillips, Mary O'Connor, and others were persecuted for standing against the narrative, losing their careers, homes, and life savings.

The Illusion of Heroism

Initially, the pandemic brought an illusion of heroism. Doctors and nurses were hailed as protectors against an invisible enemy. Public admiration was intoxicating, and compliance seemed easier than questioning. But behind the façade, the system incentivized conformity over critical thinking. Zoom meetings replaced patient care, and protocols abandoned foundational medical principles.

This illusion came with a cost. Those who questioned the system faced ostracism, legal battles, and financial ruin. The narrative’s enforcement relied on carrots, like financial rewards, and sticks, such as license revocations and public shaming.

Lessons for the Future

The World Council for Health (WCH) emerged as a response to these systemic failures. Unlike the World Health Organization (WHO), WCH seeks to empower individuals and local councils rather than enforcing top-down directives. It recognizes that health sovereignty belongs to individuals, not global bureaucracies.

As the world begins to awaken to these realities, the role of informed citizens and ethical professionals becomes crucial. We must share knowledge, support each other, and reject systems that prioritize control over health and truth.

Moving Beyond the COVID-19 "Vaccine" Era

The harms caused by the COVID-19 "vaccines"—from myocarditis to strokes and miscarriages—are undeniable. Yet, their effectiveness at preventing COVID-19 infections is actually in the negative (they make their victims more likely to get sick with COVID). Presenting data to the Japanese parliament, I highlighted how these injections failed to meet their promises while causing significant harm.

Those of us who avoided the injections must now equip ourselves with knowledge to guide others. The tide is turning, and as more people awaken to these truths, the need for ethical voices will only grow.

Lest We Forget

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed deep flaws in global health systems, ethical standards, and societal resilience against manipulation. It is up to us, as individuals and communities, to rebuild trust, prioritize truth, and reclaim our health sovereignty. Together, we can ensure that such a betrayal of science and ethics never happens again.