In part two of this interview with Liz Gunn, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, MP Andrew Bridgen, and I describe how the global pandemic response relied on censorship, data concealment, and coordinated control of public perception. We discuss the rise in immune disorders and aggressive cancers following the genetic COVID injections, while governments and health agencies withheld real data and replaced it with projections to avoid accountability. The injections instructed the body to produce a toxic spike protein, contributing to immune system decline and chronic illness while generating profit for the same institutions that caused the harm. We outline how powerful foundations and political actors have long promoted population reduction under the banner of health and sustainability. Yet public trust in their narrative is collapsing, booster uptake has plummeted, and independent journalism is breaking the information monopoly. This moment demands a choice between compliance with deception or courage in truth.

Credits

FreeNZ is Liz Gunn’s independent journalism platform. You can follow her work for uncensored, important insights from truth-tellers around the world: (Rumble, Substack, X)

MP Andrew Bridgen is a former UK parliamentarian who continues to challenge medical mandates and political censorship. You can follow him at: (X)

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden is a U.S. physician and founder of Americans for Health Freedom, speaking out against the dangerous genetic injections (Substack, X)

Suppression and Data Control

Dr. Bowden described a surge in immune-related illness following the rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines.” While she focused on treating direct injury cases, her colleagues reported a significant rise in aggressive cancers among young people. The CDC, which holds the national cancer registry, has not released genuine cancer data since 2022, instead publishing modeled projections. Bowden noted that this hides the true scale of harm and prevents accountability.

In New Zealand, the Ministry of Health spent millions to suppress mortality data connected to the injections. Similar tactics emerged in Canada. Once the data became inconvenient, showing higher infection rates among the “vaccinated,” authorities simply stopped reporting “vaccination” status. Information was withheld to preserve the illusion of safety.

Genetic Engineering and Immune Collapse

The injections were presented as protective but functioned as genetic instructions for the body’s own cells, causing them to manufacture the spike protein. This spike protein acts as a toxin, prompting the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues—whether a child’s heart or a woman’s placenta. As this process continues, the immune system itself begins to deteriorate, leaving people increasingly vulnerable to infection and chronic illness.

This self-poisoning explains the wave of harm now emerging. Instead of identifying the genetic injections as the cause and treating the underlying issue, governments and pharmaceutical companies continue to treat the symptoms as they appear. The pharmaceutical industry is therefore sustained by the very diseases it helps to generate.

The Ideology of the Agenda

This ideology, presented as humanitarian progress, has concentrated power in the hands of a small network of global elites. Public statements from figures such as Bill Gates, Ted Turner, David Rockefeller, and Warren Buffett reveal a long-standing interest in controlling population growth under the banner of health and sustainability. Gates openly stated that new vaccines and reproductive health measures could reduce population growth by “10 to 15 percent.” Turner and Rockefeller made similar remarks, with the former warning of “too many people using too much stuff.”

Bridgen pointed out that the Gates Foundation was originally called the “Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Population Control” before it was rebranded for public appeal.

A Turning Tide

As Dr. Bowden pointed out, only about 10–12 percent of the public have taken the most recent “vaccine” booster, and uptake among healthcare workers is also around 10 percent. People are increasingly questioning the official narrative, and independent journalism now reaches far larger audiences than legacy outlets. The information monopoly has been broken.

Despite censorship, intimidation, and political pressure, the truth continues to rise. This is not merely a political struggle but a moral one—a choice between obedience and integrity, between silence and truth.

