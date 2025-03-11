Many doctors, including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr Jessica Rose and I, have highlighted problems surrounding both the disclosed and undisclosed contents of COVID-19 "vaccine" injections. The harms that have resulted from these jabs are unprecedented and will likely continue for years.

Genomic Impurities and DNA Integration Risks

The COVID genetic injections simian virus 40 fragments, promoter enhancers, and origins of insertion. These fragments appear capable of integrating into human cells, potentially causing permanent alterations in the genome. The possibility of lasting genetic change, coupled with the risk of unintended side effects, has alarmed both clinicians and researchers, prompting calls for urgent re-examination of safety protocols.

Messenger RNA and Spike Protein Concerns

A major area of concern involves the messenger RNA technology employed by Pfizer and Moderna in their COVID-19 "vaccine" formulations. There are now reports that the injected mRNA is not degrading; instead, it is continuing to produce spike proteins – the very components responsible for severe viral effects. These spike proteins, produced in large quantities, have been implicated in serious adverse outcomes such as heart damage, cardiac arrest, and blood clots. The persistent presence of mRNA and its ongoing translation into spike proteins raises significant questions about the long-term safety and potential biological impact of these "vaccine" injections.

Clinical Observations and Emerging Side Effects

In clinical settings, a worrying trend has appeared among patients who received COVID-19 "vaccine" injections in early 2021. Emerging side effects, reported as late as 2024. include heart complications, thrombosis, and other severe conditions. A notable case involves a prominent actress who once promoted the "vaccine" publicly, only to later suffer complications during pregnancy linked to blood clots. These cases, supported by peer-reviewed studies, suggest that adverse events are not isolated incidents but may represent a broader, generational public health concern. Testimonies before governmental bodies have stressed the potential for these effects to persist for years.

Scientific Fraud and Regulatory Negligence

Many have pointed to major flaws in the clinical trials and research studies that led to the approval of COVID-19 "vaccine" injections. Strong evidence suggesting scientific fraud have emerged, with companies like Pfizer appearing to have manipulated data and misrepresented benefits. Deceiving definition changes also caused individuals who experienced adverse reactions to be classified as "unvaccinated," thereby obscuring the true impact of these injections. Regulatory bodies are continually perpetuating misleading information. This lack of transparency has undermined public trust and raised serious legal and ethical questions.

Call to Action and Future Detoxification Strategies

With mounting evidence of potential harm, many honest doctors are now calling for an immediate halt to COVID-19 "vaccine" injections. In addition to suspending further use, they advocate for research into detoxification protocols that could neutralize persistent mRNA and spike proteins. Such strategies may help counteract autoimmune responses and mitigate long-term health risks. The urgency for transparent research and decisive regulatory intervention has never been greater, as the potential generational impact becomes increasingly apparent.

There is a critical need to reassess the safety of COVID-19 "vaccine" injections. From genomic impurities and persistent mRNA activity to emerging clinical side effects, the evidence calls for immediate action. Only through transparent research and accountability can public trust be restored.

