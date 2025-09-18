Hello friends,

On September 27th, Healing Beyond Covid will take place at The Grand Oaks Resort in Florida. This full-day World Council for Health conference on truth, health, and freedom brings together leading experts to share life-saving knowledge, courageous testimony, and real solutions. Whether you attend in person or online, it’s a chance to gain clarity on the challenges we face and discover practical paths forward. Please share this post to help bring awareness to this important event!

Event Information

Venue: The Grand Oaks Resort – Weirsdale, Florida. (Venue Website)

Purchase Tickets:

📞 Call: 352-561-6299

✉ Email: villa.events@villahealth.org

🌐 Visit: www.tinyurl.com/wchflorida-fallevent

Location: Grand Oaks Resort, 3000 Marion County Rd, Weirsdale, FL 32195, United States (View on Map)

