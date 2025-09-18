Upcoming Florida Event: Healing Beyond COVID
A full day of expert insights, real solutions, and strategies for healing following the fallout of COVID policies
Hello friends,
On September 27th, Healing Beyond Covid will take place at The Grand Oaks Resort in Florida. This full-day World Council for Health conference on truth, health, and freedom brings together leading experts to share life-saving knowledge, courageous testimony, and real solutions. Whether you attend in person or online, it’s a chance to gain clarity on the challenges we face and discover practical paths forward. Please share this post to help bring awareness to this important event!
Event Information
Venue: The Grand Oaks Resort – Weirsdale, Florida. (Venue Website)
Purchase Tickets:
📞 Call: 352-561-6299
✉ Email: villa.events@villahealth.org
🌐 Visit: www.tinyurl.com/wchflorida-fallevent
Location: Grand Oaks Resort, 3000 Marion County Rd, Weirsdale, FL 32195, United States (View on Map)