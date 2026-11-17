Skin cancer affects millions worldwide, with conventional treatments often involving surgery, prescription creams, and procedures that can cause irritation, scarring, or changes in skin pigmentation. However, emerging research shows that a topical mixture of vitamin C and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) may be effective against certain forms of non-melanoma skin cancer, with promising clearance rates, fewer adverse effects, and better cosmetic outcomes.`

A 2022 randomized clinical trial found that a topical vitamin C and DMSO formulation achieved an 86.7% clearance rate for selected basal cell carcinomas after eight weeks, compared with 57.1% for a conventional prescription treatment. More recently, a 2025 study investigating the same combination found encouraging results against squamous cell carcinoma in situ.

Thank you to my friend and colleague Nicolas Hulscher for highlighting this important research.

The Importance of Vitamin C

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, supports immune function, collagen production, and wound healing. It also acts as an antioxidant, protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals. Interestingly, at sufficiently high concentrations, vitamin C can behave differently, promoting chemical reactions that generate hydrogen peroxide, a compound capable of damaging cancer cells.

Researchers believe certain malignant cells may be particularly vulnerable to this oxidative activity because of differences in their metabolism and antioxidant defenses. This has encouraged investigations into concentrated vitamin C as a cancer treatment, including formulations applied directly to the skin.

Why DMSO Matters

The studies examined below specifically investigate vitamin C in combination with DMSO, a powerful permeability enhancer that plays a crucial role in the investigated formulations. DMSO has the remarkable ability to facilitate the movement of substances through biological membranes, temporarily altering the skin’s protective barrier and potentially allowing much higher concentrations of vitamin C to reach abnormal cells beneath the surface.

This makes DMSO particularly valuable in topical treatments, where delivering active ingredients to the intended tissue is essential. The formulations combine concentrated vitamin C with DMSO, with distilled water used in preparation. Each component serves a complementary purpose: vitamin C provides the proposed anticancer activity, DMSO enhances its delivery through the skin, and distilled water helps dissolve and mix the ingredients.

Vitamin C & DMSO Mixture Outperforms Imiquimod

In 2022, researchers Briant Burke and Jon-Eric Bailie published a randomized clinical trial in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, comparing a topical vitamin C and DMSO formulation with imiquimod, a prescription medication used to treat certain basal cell carcinomas.

The trial involved 25 patients with 29 biopsy-confirmed lesions. Participants received either 30% ascorbic acid in 95% dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), applied twice daily, or conventional topical imiquimod. After eight weeks, repeat biopsies revealed striking differences in outcomes:

Vitamin C + DMSO: 86.7% complete clearance (13 of 15 lesions).

Imiquimod: 57.1% complete clearance (8 of 14 lesions).

The vitamin C and DMSO formulation achieved a substantially higher complete clearance rate than imiquimod after eight weeks. At twelve weeks, the formulation continued to demonstrate comparable effectiveness to imiquimod, reinforcing its potential as an alternative treatment.

Fewer Adverse Effects and Improved Outcomes

Treatment effectiveness is only part of the picture. Conventional topical skin cancer medications can cause inflammation, burning, discomfort, and changes in skin appearance. The 2022 trial also examined treatment tolerability and longer-term cosmetic outcomes, finding fewer adverse effects with the vitamin C and DMSO formulation.

At 30 months of follow-up, approximately 70% of patients in the imiquimod group exhibited residual hypopigmentation, meaning areas of skin had lost some natural colour. No such cases were observed in the vitamin C and DMSO group.

New Research Extends Findings

Building on these results, researchers published a 2025 preprint investigating the topical vitamin C and DMSO combination for squamous cell carcinoma in situ, an early form of skin cancer confined to the epidermis.

The study included 17 patients with 27 biopsy-confirmed lesions. Participants applied 30% ascorbic acid in 95% DMSO twice daily for twelve weeks, producing encouraging results:

56% complete clearance: 15 of 27 lesions showed no remaining carcinoma on histological examination.

71% average reduction: Lesions decreased substantially in size.

44% major reduction: Nearly half experienced more than an 85% reduction in size.

94% did not require surgery during the study period: All but one participant avoided surgical excision during the treatment course.

Favourable tolerability: None of the participants had to discontinue treatment because of adverse effects.

These findings further support the potential of the combined vitamin C and DMSO formulation as a treatment for selected non-melanoma skin cancers.

Conclusion

Larger randomized trials and long-term follow-up will help establish the treatment’s effectiveness, safety, and recurrence rates. Proper diagnosis, medical supervision, and confirmation of complete clearance remain essential, as incompletely treated skin cancers can progress.

Nevertheless, the 2022 randomized trial demonstrated impressive results for the vitamin C and DMSO formulation against basal cell carcinoma, while the 2025 study extended these promising findings to squamous cell carcinoma in situ. With encouraging clearance rates, fewer reported side effects, and favourable cosmetic outcomes in the studies, this combination could offer an affordable, accessible new approach to treating common skin cancers.

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