Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Kuntz's avatar
Ted Kuntz
3h

Thanks for helping to spread the word about the NCI hearings next week in Brandon, Manitoba. There will be powerful testimony at those hearings. Please join us either in person or on the live stream available at https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture