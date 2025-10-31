In this conversation with Ted Kuntz, chair of the National Citizens Inquiry, we explore the moral collapse of Canada’s institutions during the COVID “pandemic” and the urgent need to rebuild truth-based systems of governance. It is clear that the medical establishment, courts, and other institutions have betrayed their duty to protect life, while citizen-led initiatives like the NCI are planting the seeds of legitimate democracy.

The Collapse of Legitimacy

When governments, universities, and health authorities united to impose genetic injections under false pretenses of safety and efficacy, they became illegitimate institutions. This was not simply a policy failure; it was a coordinated assault on truth and life itself. The “pandemic” response revealed a hierarchy of compliance stretching from ministries to medical colleges and universities, all enforcing a narrative that silenced scientific dissent and punished ethical doctors who refused to commit medical assault.

A government that compels harm is no longer a government, and a doctor who participates in coercion ceases to be a healer. Courts that should have protected citizens instead took “judicial notice,” refusing to examine evidence or scientific data, while regulators and ministries shielded themselves from accountability.

The Birth of Parallel Institutions

Out of this failure has arisen a moral counterforce: citizen-led institutions grounded in transparency and service. The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) stands as the largest independent record of testimony on the COVID “pandemic” and its effects worldwide, documenting how medical coercion, censorship, and deceit shattered lives and communities. Unlike the compromised courts, the NCI is citizen-funded and truth-driven. It represents democratic principles in their purest form: people organizing to view evidence, listen to victims, and share information freely.

Legitimate government is built on people’s willingness to face facts, tell the truth, and act on evidence, not blind compliance. The NCI proves that even without formal enforcement, truth can be a powerful force.

Courage as the Currency of Freedom

The greatest barrier to renewal is not the strength of corrupt institutions but the fear of individuals. Those who remain silent, hoping others will fight on their behalf, allow the very tyranny they despise.

Many who stood for truth—physicians, nurses, and scientists—were stripped of their licenses, homes, or livelihoods. However, they refused to betray their oath or submit to the lies. Their willingness to endure hardship is proof that moral courage still exists in this country. The price for speaking the truth may be high: loss of income, reputation, or professional standing. But the cost of silence is far greater, leading to spiritual slavery, moral decay, and the end of freedom for future generations.

A Foundation for the Future

Legitimacy cannot be repaired. It must be rebuilt from the foundations. The NCI is helping to lay those foundations and providing a blueprint for renewal. Each testimony and each act of courage is a step towards sovereignty.

As this era of deception collapses, a new era of truth can begin—rooted not in coercion or corruption, but in integrity and transparency. Canada’s renewal will not come from institutions that have lost their way, but from brave citizens who are willing to defend truth and freedom.

