Since 2020, the vaccine industry has committed highly visible and deadly crimes. The COVID-19 operation and its toxic genetic injections, misrepresented as “safe and effective vaccines,” have killed tens of millions of people and injured at least one billion. The claimed ingredients of these products are not consistent with the ingredients of traditional vaccines. (Learn more)

Additionally, these injections are contaminated (What's really in the COVID vaccines) and adulterated with invasive DNA. (Read further)

The COVID-19 operation has exposed ruthless individuals within the vaccine industry. (Details here) However, it has also revealed a rare group of trustworthy scientists, doctors, nurses, and others who stood firm in defending truth, health, and human rights—even when governments and institutions were weaponized against them for doing so.

We were alerted to the vaccine industry's darker side by the blatant fraud and reckless harm caused by the COVID injections. This scrutiny has brought the industry's history into sharp focus. As we delve into its practices over the last century, we are uncovering a disturbing pattern of scientific fraud, toxic injections, corruption, and systemic cover-ups.

Long before COVID, Ted Kuntz and Vaccine Choice Canada were working tirelessly to expose the hidden truths and medical crimes of the vaccine industry, advocating for the well-being of us all.

With deep respect for Ted and Vaccine Choice Canada, I share the letter below, embrace its wisdom, contribute what I can, and encourage others to share it as well.

Dear VCC Community

The vaccine industry claims that vaccines are “safe and effective”. This is blatantly dishonest. And this deception is not due to incompetence or a lack of information. Recent studies from Dr Anthony Mawson, Joy Garner, Dr Brian Hooker, Dr Peter Aaby, Neil Miller, Dr Paul Thomas and many others provide irrefutable evidence that vaccinated children are sicker than unvaccinated children.

In his latest book, Vax Facts, Dr. Paul Thomas makes the statement that the vaccine industry is poisoning our children. He unambiguously declares – “the poisoning needs to stop”. Vaccine Choice Canada concurs with Dr. Thomas. We have been battling the lies and deception from the vaccine industry and public health for 42 years.

Not only is the vaccine industry harming our children, they have also captured our regulatory agencies, colleges of physicians and surgeons, public health agencies, medical journals and governments. Their goal is to make vaccines mandatory for all citizens everywhere. Two provinces in Canada - Ontario and New Brunswick, have already imposed vaccine mandates for children to attend school. And while exemptions exist to enable parents to opt out of forced vaccination, most parents are unaware of the exemptions.

Many parents have accepted the mantra of “safe and effective”. They have been misled into believing that injecting aluminum, mercury, polysorbate 80, aborted fetal cells, mRNA technology, and other toxic ingredients will make their children healthier. The evidence is overwhelming that vaccinated children are not healthier. The real pandemic today is the pandemic of chronic illness. More that 50% of children today have a lifelong chronic disease.

At the NCI hearings in Vancouver in October, Dr. Paul Thomas provided evidence that the risk of death is higher with every vaccine than from the disease condition the vaccine is intended to provide protection from. This means that our children are more likely to die from the vaccine than from contracting the disease. This fact alone should bring a halt to all vaccines.

We all want healthy children. But vaccines are making our children sicker.

As a result of the egregious violations of rights and freedom, medical ethics, and standards of safety testing, more and more parents are waking up to the lie of vaccination. There is a window of opportunity now where parents are willing to question what they have been told about all vaccines. This is why the New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination is so important. This is why we need to support parents to raise their children naturally.

I suggest that our work at Vaccine Choice Canada was never more important. Twice a year we ask for your financial support. Your support helps to keep Vaccine Choice Canada going, and enables us to develop new resources like The New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination and Raising Natures Child.

This Fall we have been blessed by the generous support of Laura and Rick Hayes, parents of a vaccine injured child. Laura and Rick have offered to match donations dollar for dollar to a maximum of $25,000. This means that your donation of $100.00 gives $200.00 to Vaccine Choice Canada. To date, we have received approximately $10,000 in donations.

As there are only a few more weeks left in our Fall campaign, I ask you to give generously so that we can make full use of the Hayes’ gift. And more importantly, to educate young parents how to keep their children healthy.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President

PS. Those donating $100.00 or more will receive a free copy of our new mini-book – Pregnancy and Vaccination.

Ways to donate:

Cheques: Make cheques out to ‘Vaccine Choice Canada’ and mail to:

Vaccine Choice Canada,

PO Box 23023,

Belleville, Ontario K8P 5J3

E-transfer: london@vaccinechoicecanada.com

Online donation: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/

The option of recurring monthly donations is also available.

