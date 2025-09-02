This is part one of my talk in Ottawa. The past five years have revealed both the corruption of our institutions and the resilience of the truth and freedom movement. What began as fear and confusion during COVID has transformed into a mass awakening. We now see clearly the illegitimacy of those who claim authority, the dangers of psychological manipulation, and the importance of reclaiming sovereignty over our own lives.

Friends in Ottawa, you are not alone. This outstanding truth and freedom group is warmly inviting like-minded individuals to attend, support, and participate in their efforts. To stay connected, you can request to join their email list by writing to Janetseto@protonmail.com. Please join me in thanking them for organizing this July 17th event.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the Ottawa group, Jana, Jerry, and Earla

Gratitude to Vlad Tepes for recording this video

Help us in driving forward solution-oriented research, raising awareness of the new wave of pathology, empowering the public with health sovereignty, and fostering meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts, by supporting our mission today.

Donate to the Trozzi Team

Photos from the event. Featuring Dr. Regina Watteel (Top Left)

The Meaning of Sovereignty

Sovereignty begins with individuals. Over the past five years, it has become clear that governments and agencies no longer operate with legitimacy. Instead, they function as occupied institutions, traitors to the public, serving the parasite class. True sovereignty is found in the ability to speak freely, protect one’s children, and resist psychological domination. These are the foundation of any genuine democracy.

Trauma and Mass Manipulation

The COVID era was a global exercise in trauma-based mind control. Fear was manufactured everywhere: people were told they might die at any moment, isolated from loved ones, and bombarded with propaganda from state-run media. This was not public health, but an organized psychological assault. The very techniques once hidden in military experiments like MKUltra were deployed against entire populations. A truly moral society would never use such tactics on its own people.

The Illegitimacy of Power

As leaders engage in fraud, racketeering, cover-ups, persecution of dissenters, and mass harm through the COVID “vaccine” campaign, they forfeit any claim to legitimacy. Citizens are under no obligation to obey criminals simply because they occupy the buildings of government. Legitimacy is not a title that can be seized, it must be earned through service to truth, justice, and the people. Today, the so-called government of Canada, its medical colleges, and even its law enforcement agencies are merely tools for a corrupt agenda.

Manufactured Crisis in Medicine

Those inside the medical system were not spared manipulation. Emergency departments stood empty while television screens displayed staged scenes of chaos. Doctors who questioned the narrative were silenced, while others were enticed by financial incentives tied to COVID billing codes. The core principles of medicine were cast aside in favor of bureaucratic protocols and pharmaceutical profiteering. This undoubtedly led to avoidable deaths.

Building Beyond the Old World

Despite all the evil of the COVID agenda, something remarkable has emerged. People who once never questioned authority have found courage, embraced independence, and built powerful new communities grounded in truth. What was meant to divide the population has instead brought people together. The gradual collapse of old institutions is creating space for renewal and strength.

Related Material