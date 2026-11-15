This week, momentum continues to build for meaningful reform as new developments challenge institutional authority and strengthen efforts to defend individual freedoms.

In the United States, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. anticipates major progress for the Make America Healthy Again agenda following a White House leadership shakeup. With Stephen Miller replacing Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff, Kennedy reports renewed support for reforms previously obstructed by political and corporate interests.

Meanwhile, a major study conducted by MIT professor Retsef Levi and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo raises new concerns about COVID-19 “vaccine” safety. Examining approximately two million Florida adults, researchers report significantly higher all-cause mortality among Pfizer recipients compared with Moderna recipients.

In Canada, Universal Ostrich Farms pursues legal action against federal authorities following the destruction of its ostrich herd. The lawsuit alleges unlawful seizure of property, animal cruelty, and financial losses, seeking accountability from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and RCMP.

These developments demonstrate that persistent pushback against powerful institutions can open new paths toward accountability and meaningful change.

Wins of the Week Recap

The full written recap with all links and resources discussed in the show.

Index

Call to Action

Send messages to President Trump asking him to order the Department of Justice to sue the states that do not have religious exemptions from school vaccine mandates.

Ted and Mark’s recommended Christmas List Requests of the Whitehouse:

Perhaps add requests to stop funding Pfizer, stop the shots, and prosecute the covid criminals; to stop the department of War and become a peaceful but well defended nation; arrest the Epstein crowd, end the Federal Reserve, and release the truth about JFK’s assassination and 911.

Write the Whitehouse online

Send a letter to:

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20500

Phone the Whitehouse 202-456-1111 (you typically reach staff or a recording, not the President directly)

TAKE ACTION

Highlights of the Week

1. Wins of the Week Celebrates 150 Episodes

Last week marked our 150th episode of Wins of the Week! Through all the challenges, we continue our mission to keep everyone informed and encouraged. Progress is being made and there are plenty of reasons to keep moving forward.

2. Ted Interviews Theo Fleury

Ted interviewed Theo Fleury on NCI Live this week, exploring important issues facing Canadians.

Fleury also shared his 10 Sustainable Laws to Eliminate Government in a recent X post.

Theo Fleury

3. Dr. Kory & Aurmina Water Purification

Mark recently visited Dr. Pierre Kory to spend time with him and his family. Dr. Kory gifted Mark his product called Aurmina, which uses the chemistry of stone to clean water.

It is an aqueous solution containing twenty-nine individually measured elements, extracted rather than synthesized from black mica, a mineral documented to contain more than forty elements. Each element is in sulfate form, allowing it to dissolve in water and carry an electrical charge.

Simply adding Aurmina to a pitcher of water can have a profound effect. The minerals bind to contaminants, causing them to clump together and settle at the bottom, leaving clear water that can be poured off. What an aquifer accomplishes over a season, Aurmina does in a day.

Dr. Kory and Dr. Trozzi

Political

1. Alberta Campus Neutrality Bill

The Alberta government has introduced a new bill that, if passed by the legislature, will require universities and colleges to maintain a neutral position on political and ideological matters while encouraging freedom of thought and debate. The bill tabled by (Alberta’s) Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall would prevent Alberta’s post-secondary institutions from making official statements or taking institutional stances on social and political issues or belief systems that fall outside their core academic and research missions. Bill 38, also known as the Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, would make changes to the Post-secondary Learning Act.

McDougall said campuses should foster an environment where people can challenge ideas, listen to diverse viewpoints—whether they are popular or not—and engage in respectful debates. “When an institution speaks officially, we expect it to stay neutral on political, social, and ideological issues,” McDougall told reporters. “That leaves the debate where it belongs: with students, faculty, and staff. Students, faculty, and staff would remain free to share their lawful views.” McDougall said the bill would require public and independent universities and colleges to establish and meet “freedom of expression policies.”

Danielle Smith (Left) Myles McDougall (Centre)

2. California Rejects Wealth Tax

An attempt to impose a wealth tax on California’s billionaires failed at the ballot box as California voters rejected Proposition 40, which sought to charge a one-time 5 percent tax on the assets of residents with a net worth of more than $1 billion. Simultaneously, voters in the Nov. 3 midterm elections approved Proposition 42, which prohibits the state from imposing new property taxes. Proponents said that the wealth tax would fund healthcare, food assistance, and education. Opponents said that a wealth tax would simply cause wealthy Californians to leave the state.

The vote follows a multimillion-dollar battle between Californians who opposed the wealth tax and Democrats and health unions, which supported it. According to the California Secretary of State, $33 million was spent to persuade voters to support it while more than $130 million was spent in opposition. One commenter wrote: “If they took the money spent by both sides on this issue, they could have used it to fund the issues they were trying to fund with those new taxes.”

3. White House Leadership Shakeup

Nicholas Hulscher post this on X. “ (Former White House Chief Of Staff) Susie Wiles has been FIRED. Meet your new White House Chief of Staff STEPHEN MILLER: “The pressure from the pharmaceutical industry to pump your kids full of shots days after birth with NO understanding of the long-term consequences has been a MEDICAL TRAVESTY.” “We get off of this RIDICULOUS path of having our children get 70 to 90 shots.” “You’re going to have immunological issues. You’re going to have neurological issues.” Wiles was considered the Pfizer queen for her years of tenure with the pharmaceutical company and support for vaccinations.

Stephen Miller (Left) Susie Wiles (Right)

Background: Prior to being The Whitehouse Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles worked as a registered lobbyist and partner at Ballard Partners from 2011 until ~2022. Ballard Partners has represented the pharmaceutical and agrochemical giant Bayer, as well as companies involved in COVID-era products or diagnostics. After leaving Ballard Partners, Wiles became the co-chair of Mercury Public Affairs from 2022 until her 2024 appointment as White House Chief of Staff. Mercury Public Affairs’ client portfolio includes Pfizer, Gilead Sciences (developer of remdesivir), and Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization.

Susie Wiles also provided political consulting to Benjamin Netanyahu’s 2020 Israel reelection campaign.

Benjamin Netanyahu (Left) Susie Wiles (Centre)

Stephen Miller previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor in Trump’s second administration (from January 2025) and as Senior Advisor and Director of Speechwriting in the first term (2017–2021). A 2007 Duke University graduate (political science), Miller began his career as a congressional staffer for Representatives Michele Bachmann and John Shadegg, then as communications director for Senator Jeff Sessions, focusing on immigration restriction. He joined Trump’s 2016 campaign as a policy adviser and speechwriter, remaining a close aide thereafter.

Between administrations, he founded the conservative legal group America First Legal. America First Legal (AFL) is a nonprofit public interest law firm focused on defending the rights of everyday Americans, opposing government overreach, and advancing “America First” principles through litigation, investigations, and accountability efforts.

4. Kennedy Anticipates MAHA Reforms

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said this week that multiple recent changes are paving the way for major reforms he has been unable to enact in his nearly two years as the nation’s top health official. Kennedy told supporters at an event in Washington that key actions, such as updating the food pyramid and removing mercury from dental fillings on Indian reservations, were enacted with White House support. However, he said, other goals have not yet been implemented. “There were things that we didn’t get done, and that was very frustrating to me,” he said.

Stephen Miller, the longtime aide to President Donald Trump and the new chief of staff, met with Kennedy before the midterm elections and told Kennedy that after the midterms, he would put Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiatives at the top of his priority list, according to Kennedy. Kennedy’s new comments came after a former adviser, Calley Means, accused Wiles and other White House officials of stymying attempts by MAHA-aligned officials to implement reforms. Kennedy said on Monday that he has faced obstacles from several areas, including Republican senators.

“Every time I try to do something robust, I would get calls saying, ‘If you do that, we’re not going to confirm your appointees,’” he recounted.



RFK Jr is proving that he practices what he preaches. Here he is at 72 years old:

Robert F. Kennedy (72 Years Old)

5. Calley Means Exposes Lobbying

Former White House senior adviser Calley Means’ interview with Joe Rogan on Nov 6 sparked a “firestorm in Washington,” according to CBS News “Face the Nation”.

Joe Rogan (Left) Cassie Means (Centre) Calley Means (Right)

Means spoke about corporate corruption in the federal government. He said: Washington, D.C., is riddled with “systemic” corruption in which many White House staffers and U.S. lawmakers prioritize corporate lobbyists’ wishes over popular voter issues. Although Means said corporate corruption has been plaguing the federal government for 30 years, he made specific allegations against key Trump administration staffers, including former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, a former lobbyist and political consultant for the pharmaceutical and pesticide industries and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Means told Rogan that Wiles and her deputies were part of a larger bipartisan pattern in which government workers prioritize corporate interests over what most voters want. “I’m not here to just beat up on Susie or James,” (James Blair deputy chief of staff under Susie Wiles). he said. “These are case studies. … The president needs to exorcise these people from the administration, but that’s not the root cause of the problem.” The root problem is “structural,” Means said.

Susie Wiles (Left) James Blair (Right)

To fix it, the U.S. needs to pass a constitutional amendment that forbids federal government workers from taking lobbying money. “Why do we have corporations able to totally rig the system?” Means asked. On Monday, Means wrote in another X post: “The Joe Rogan episode has caused cultural impact because everyone watching knows it’s true. Susie — I’m not intimidated and you will not scare me. Again, please stop sending me emotional texts.

This is not personal — this is civilizational. “If America doesn’t move on from the revolting version of politics you represent, our country will cease to exist. A lot of Americans feel that.”

6. Childhood Vaccine Report Delayed

The Trump administration missed its Nov. 8 deadline to deliver recommendations to improve childhood vaccine safety, including separating the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three shots, studying alternatives to aluminum adjuvants, and improving vaccine safety monitoring. President Donald Trump’s Aug. 10 executive order gave the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines 90 days to submit its proposals to the White House. The deadline passed Nov. 8 without a public announcement that the task force had completed or delivered its recommendations.

In a statement, HHS told The Defender that health officials are still working on creating safer vaccine protocols. According to the HHS statement: “The HHS Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines is working to strengthen vaccine safety research, improve transparency, and expand options for American families. This work requires careful scientific review, and HHS remains committed to advancing the President’s priorities through gold standard science and informed parental choice.” The federal vaccine safety panel resumed work after attorney Ray Flores sued HHS to revive it.

Flores alleged that HHS had failed for decades to comply with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986. The law requires the department to promote the development of childhood vaccines with fewer and less serious adverse reactions, establish a task force of senior federal health officials and periodically report to Congress on efforts to improve vaccine safety.

7. Petition Challenges Vaccine Liability

Sharyl Attkisson wrote this week about the petition by The Vaccine Safety Research Foundation calling on Congress to repeal the liability shield and restore legal accountability. Attkisson writes: “The 1986 vaccine law that gave vaccine makers immunity from damages their vaccines cause... ordered the government through HHS to report to Congress every two years on what it had done to make childhood vaccines safer. First report due: December 1989. When was the first report filed?

HHS admitted in court it never filed one. Not once. In forty years. That same law gave manufacturers protection from lawsuits, even when their products caused “unavoidable” injury. Of course that part of the law was followed from the very start. Because of deep flaws in this 1986 law, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation is working to repeal it.” Read and sign the petition.

Sharyl Attkisson (left)

Medicine

1. Mothers Advocate Informed Consent

An historic gathering of the largest mother-led advocacy organizations in the U.S. was coordinated and hosted by Moms Across America on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Oct. 12-13, 2026. The leaders of organizations, which reach hundreds of millions of Americans, brainstormed and developed a legislative platform that lists key issues lawmakers need to address to make the world a better place for children and families. Co-founder and president of the organization National Vaccine Information Barbara Loe Fisher, joined with MAA founding executive director Zen Honeycutt and representatives of other mother-led organizations to deliberate and create a legislative agenda that included as one of its goals acknowledging that: The principle of informed consent to medical risk taking is a natural right that should guide the ethical practice of medicine and be codified into public health policy and law.

Barbara Loe Fisher (Left) Zen Honeycutt (Right)

2. Florida Mortality Study

An official government study just confirmed that COVID shots resulted in a CATASTROPHIC loss of life. The landmark study, covering an ENTIRE STATE of Florida, suggests that 331,500 - 522,000 Americans may have been killed by Pfizer mRNA shots alone. A major new peer-reviewed study conducted by MIT Professor Retsef Levi and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo followed ~2 million adults for 12 months, comparing mortality outcomes among recipients of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID shots.

Applying the study’s 40% higher all-cause mortality hazard to an assumed 150 million U.S. Pfizer recipients and a baseline annual mortality rate of 0.87% produces a hypothetical extrapolation of 522,000 excess deaths from Pfizer alone. These estimates represent catastrophic loss of life rivaling major wars and supports the call to have these lethal mRNA injections REMOVED FROM THE MARKET IMMEDIATELY.

Prof. Retsef Levi (Left) Dr. Joseph Ladapo (Right)

3. Kory Condemns Media Normalization

Dr. Pierre Kory writes: “The most chilling development of 2026 is not merely the ongoing medical catastrophe, it is the psychological warfare being waged on the public. We are witnessing the normalization of evil in real-time. This is not a passive societal shift; it is an active, calculated campaign to rebrand mass injury and sudden death as “just the way it is.” Dr. Kory explains that the medical establishment and the corporate media are systematically conditioning society to view sudden heart failure, neurological collapse, and turbo cancers not as preventable tragedies or a public health failure, but as an inevitable fact of modern life.

They are stripping away the public’s instinct for outrage by making the slaughter routine. Mainstream Media is DISGUSTING and COMPLICIT. They bury the stories, refuse to say the word “vaccine,” and pretend this isn’t happening. People are dying from vaccine injury. “Every journalist who goes to work and writes that article and refuses to talk about what’s in everyone’s mind — you are complicit.” This isn’t rare.

This isn’t normal. This is a cover-up that’s costing lives every single day. The propaganda, the censorship, and the willful blindness have to end. Dr Kory also wrote: “It is a myth that vaccines are safe and necessary.” “If I had young children today, they would not receive a single vaccine.”

Legal

1. Pentagon Experimentation Lawsuit

In 1997 Congress banned the Pentagon from experimenting on civilians with a biological agent, “directly or by contract,” without INFORMED CONSENT and a report to Congress first. Interest of Justice COVID shot mandamus case, alleges the shots are “non-consensual biological experimentation” on the population of the United States and argues no emergency switches that law off. Interest of Justice founder Lady Xylie asked the judge to make the Pentagon file the report Congress required, or swear under oath it was never an experiment. So the government’s choice is stark. File the report Congress required or swear under oath that this was never a test or experiment, and explain why.

Lady Xylie (Left) The Pentagon (Right)

2. Gun Ban Challenged

Gun owners and firearms advocacy groups challenged the federal government’s firearms ban before the Supreme Court of Canada on Nov. 9, arguing that Ottawa exceeded its legal authority by prohibiting firearms used for hunting and sport shooting. They further argued that the lower courts gave excessive deference to cabinet’s interpretation of its authority rather than examining whether Ottawa had complied with Parliament’s restrictions. The appellants are asking the court to overturn lower-court decisions upholding the Liberal government’s May 2020 ban on about 1,500 firearm models and variants.

The list of prohibited firearms has since expanded to more than 2,500 models. Government lawyers say cabinet acted within its authority in prohibiting firearms Ottawa considers a significant threat to public safety. (Yet ignore vaccines that are the real threat to public safety.)

3. Ostrich Farm Lawsuit

More on the legal action by Universal Ostrich Farms against the CFIA, the Attorney General of Canada (Sean Fraser) and the RCMP. According to the claim, 37 of the farm’s birds went unaccounted for while the CFIA and RCMP occupied the property. The suit goes well beyond missing birds. It alleges the CFIA unlawfully seized about 1,200 eggs, which the family says were key to a supplement business, and it accuses the agencies of animal cruelty in how the birds were handled and killed.

CFIA & RCMP Killing of Ostriches

Then there’s the money. The CFIA denied the family any compensation for the herd, roughly $942,000 by the agency’s own estimate, and claims the farmers turned an offer down. The ostrich farmers flatly deny that. At the heart of this lawsuit is a question every Canadian property owner should care about: can a federal agency occupy a family’s farm for weeks, destroy their livelihood and answer to no one? The ostrich farmers are hoping the courts will finally make the CFIA account for what it did.

4. Wristband Protest Settlement

A New Hampshire school district will shell out $275,000 to settle a lawsuit after it punished family members of a soccer player for wearing “XX” wristbands during a game. The settlement also affirms the rights of spectators to quietly protest during games. “Plaintiffs have a First Amendment right to silently wear pink wristbands bearing the XX symbol on the sidelines, in the spectator’s area, or in the parking lot of any Bow District sporting event,” the declaratory judgement states.

Controversy erupted after the plaintiffs, who included the parents and a grandparent, chose to wear the wristbands at a game two years ago. The family members did not interrupt the game, harass the gender-confused player, or otherwise cause a disturbance. Still, school officials stepped in to violate the family members’ First Amendment rights. School officials, accompanied by a police officer, confronted them. The referee halted play until one spectator removed his wristband, and school officials later issued trespass orders barring [the plaintiffs] from school grounds, preventing them from attending their children’s games and other school activities for a time.

5. Trump BBC Lawsuit Proceeds

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz on Nov. 10 allowed President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC to proceed. The judge ruled that Trump had plausibly alleged that the BBC’s editing of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech caused harm to his reputation and was done with knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for the truth. The judge said the core of Trump’s complaint was a 12-second segment of him speaking that was spliced together from two different parts of his speech on Jan. 6.

Jeffrey T. Kuntz (Left) Donald Trump (Right)

The BBC had Trump saying, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you,” which was spliced with, “And we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” The judge laid out the conversation that BBC’s quote was taken from and noted that the 12 second clip had comments that were said nearly 55 minutes apart. BBC’s reporting also omitted a key statement made by Trump less than a minute later, where the president told his supporters to peacefully walk to the Capitol.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” he said. The judge said the BBC admits Trump never made the statements as aired and that the chairman of the BBC apologized to Trump. Kuntz said the BBC tried to frame the editing as something ordinarily done to condense a 70-minute-speech into 12 seconds. But Kuntz said he was not persuaded.

Citizen Action

1. Global Dockworkers Strike

On October 30, dockworkers at 113 ports in 22 countries engaged in a coordinated strike under the banner “Dockworkers do not work for war!” Workers around the world joined the action to protest against the ongoing war in the Middle East and the subsequent militarization of ports in service of the war agenda. The strike was originally organized by dockworkers in Italy, France, Greece, Spain’s Basque Country, Turkey and Morocco, and the call to action quickly spread around the globe.

The action has been called “the largest coordinated port action of its kind,” and the groups that organized the strike estimated it cost the war machine tens of millions of dollars in economic damage.” James Corbett writes: “You and me and the people watching this, living at the bottom rung of the economic ladder, are the lifeblood of the economy. They depend on our support, our cooperation, our labour, our consumption, etc. We really are the deciding factor in whether they are able to continue this war machine functioning.

All the other garbage they have built on top of this phony-baloney economy rests on our productive labour. And so, that really is our bargaining tool.”

2. Helen Grus Receives Award

On November 7, 2026, CHP Leader Rod Taylor presented Detective Helen Grus with the 3rd Annual Ron Gray Moral Courage Award in recognition of her courageous actions in pursuit of the truth, regarding an increase in infant mortality following the rollout of the experimental Covid mRNA vaccinations. The event took place in the Capital City Bikers Church. Watch the presentation

Helen Grus (Left) Rod Taylor (Right)

3. Student Free Speech Clubs

William Diaz with Canadian Students for Free Speech announced this week: “We launched Canadian Students for Free Speech in July with one mission: to create a culture of free expression on Canadian campuses. Today, almost 100 students have signed up across the country. And they aren’t waiting for anyone’s permission. At the University of Calgary, students launched a Free Speech Club that now has almost 30 members. It’s our largest student-led club to date.

This is the same campus where a masked individual poured water over our speakers Tom Flanagan and Drea Humphrey in September. Students there didn’t back down. Instead, they stepped up. At York University, a group of students has launched a Free Speech Club for students in the Toronto area. At Brock University, students have begun the process of getting a club ratified for Brock students.

Tom Flanagan (Left) William Diaz (Centre) Drea Humphrey (Right)

Students at Redeemer University, a Christian university in Ontario have received conditional club status and are excited to begin hosting events soon. It’s incredible to see so many students taking initiative and standing up for free speech. Every one of these clubs is student-led. Students are doing the work themselves: recruiting members, organizing events and going through the process of getting their clubs recognized.”

4. Religious Exemption Campaign

The Autism Action Network writes: “The US Department of Justice must begin suing the states that do not offer their residents religious exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school consistent with Executive Order 14420, Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans issued by the President on August 10, 2026. Currently, five states do not allow religious exemptions; California, New York, Maine, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Massachusetts and Hawaii have ongoing efforts to eliminate their exemptions. Campaigns to repeal existing exemptions are likely in other states, especially those where the legislature and Governor are controlled by Democrats.

These states claim that exemptions are a threat to public health, a claim they cannot rationally justify, when it is clearly motivated by both religious animosity and the desire to punish non-conformance with the goals of extremely powerful corporate interests. Tens of thousands of families have relocated to states that respect basic human rights, often at enormous familial and economic costs to careers, businesses, lost pensions, etc. The President and Attorney General must act now!”

Telling It Like It Is / Truth Bombs

1. Leake Critiques Both Parties

John Leake in his essay “The War on the Middle Class” writes: “The great vice of the Democratic Party is that it fosters dependency on the state in order to expand its political constituency. Dependent, dumb, and dysfunctional people are the easiest to manipulate and control. The Republican Party pays lip service to the importance of policies that encourage and support middle class virtues, but what do Republicans (apart from a few notable exceptions like Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, and Thomas Massie) actually do to support the middle class?

Ron Johnson (Left) Rand Paul (Centre) Thomas Massie (Right)

Neither Democrats nor Republicans do much if anything to reduce the following: Expansion of the state, its power, and its regulation of every aspect of life. Expansion of debt. Foreign wars and the undue influence of the military industrial complex. Debasement of the currency, thereby favoring speculators over hard-working savers. The undue influence of lobbyists and the special interests they serve.

The dilapidation of infrastructure and the ugliness of American public places. The widespread coarsening of manners and morals. Most people are capable of forgiving a lot and taking the bad with the good, but their capacity for forgiveness reaches its limit when it comes to conspicuous acts of betrayal.”

2. MP Ho Questions PHAC

Nancy Hamzawi, the Liberal-appointed president of the Public Health Agency of Canada, failed a basic biology test on November 3 during a meeting of the House of Commons Sanding Committee on Science and Research. The subject of discussion was a new “inclusive language” policy released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that recommends “gender-additive language” for “pregnant individuals who may not identify as women, including transgender and non-binary individuals.” Back in June, Conservative MP Vincent Neil Ho made international headlines when he asked a scientist at the same committee what the definition of “woman” is — Liberal MPs informed him that the very question was “highly offensive.”

The Liberals fared no better on Tuesday when Ho decided to ask Hamzawi a few questions about the new “gender-additive language” policy for public health guidance. A video of the exchange already has more than 360,000 views on X:

Vincent Neil Ho (Left) Nancy Hamzawi (Right)

MP Ho: “How does a pregnant person differ medically from a pregnant woman?”



President Hamzawi: “A person may choose to, um, a pregnant person is a pregnant person. The question is—”



MP Ho: “How does a pregnant person who is not a woman get pregnant?



Hamzawi: “There are pregnant people who do not identify themselves as women.”



MP Ho: “Can a man get pregnant?”



Hamzawi: “A person who identifies as a man who has the biological capability to get pregnant, is pregnant.”

Ho wrote on X: “This is what happens when Liberal identity politics take priority over clear communication about biological reality.”



Video of June events with MP Ho asking Nancy Hamzawi, the president of the Public Health Agency of Canada “what is a woman?”



Follow MP Vincent Neil Ho on X @vincentneilho. He’s earned it.

3. Jaxen Critiques Climate Messaging

Jefferey Jaxen wrote this week: “It was just recently that the United Nations and its surrogates officially declared that the climate change scare was over. Their publications and renewed future projections quietly omitted the Armageddon and doomsday scenarios which long-defined the society-traumatizing messaging. Struggling for relevance after their failed pandemic response and transparent corruption of science for humanity-limiting ends, the World Health Organization just made another bid for global control. The climate change narrative, unable to survive by its own scientific merits is now being forced under the guise of health.

Jefferey Jaxen (Centre)

Same fear campaign, millions will die etc., different reason. The legacy media news coverage and tape packages for viewers will now be dialed down from rising sea levels, storms, and obsession with temperature degrees as the currency of climate fear to condition the public. In its place will likely be a shift to an uneven media obsession with Ebola, Dengue Fever, Malaria, Lymes, Bird Flu and other novel diseases along with air quality and particulate matter.

Coming to a channel near you will be headlines and reports like these: Breaking News: Urgent warning issued to millions to ‘stay indoors’ this weekend. Flesh-eating bacteria expanding with warmer coastal waters. Why climate change will lead to more contaminated produce and food poisoning. Global warming could be driving up women’s cancer risk. The public’s new currency of climate fear has officially been rebranded.

Will you buy it?”

4. Health Canada SV40 Questions

Interest of Justice asks: “Is Health Canada insane, willfully blind or what exactly is REALLY going on with these spurious and reckless mRNA approvals? Let’s start with the SV40 issue… Health Canada’s own safety review asks what the SV40 sequence in Pfizer’s COVID shot likely does. Then it blacks out the answer. SV40 is a monkey virus that once contaminated polio vaccines, and it’s been linked to cancer in lab animals. In July 2023, a reporter asked Health Canada whether part of it was in Pfizer’s shot.

Health Canada checked. Its internal review, released under the ACCESS TO INFORMATION ACT, says the SV40 promoter is present on all plasmids used to make every lot of COMIRNATY and its Omicron versions sold in Canada, and was “not previously disclosed by Pfizer.” The review calls the promoter’s activity in human-type cells “unnecessary” for making the product. Then it weighs two options. Option 1, no action. Rejected.

The reason given is that the SV40 promoter “likely has a ███ role,” with the role itself redacted, and that there’s “a negative public perception. “Option 2, ask Pfizer to swap the sequence. Recommended, because a replacement “would remove negative public perception of SV40 sequences.” Both options are argued on public perception. Neither one is argued on public safety. Health Canada asked Pfizer to remove the sequence in August 2023.

An internal note recorded that Pfizer “didn’t commit.” Weeks later, Health Canada approved Pfizer’s next booster anyway. On November 5, 2026, the same regulator authorized two Moderna mRNA products for adults 50 and older — mFLUSIVA, a seasonal flu shot; mCOFLU, a combined flu and COVID-19 shot. Moderna says Canada is the first country to approve both.”

5. Kirsch Discusses Florida Study

Steve Kirsch on the Levi Paper out of Florida: “No two ways about it. The COVID vaccines were deadly. They should be taken off the market. It is absolutely appalling that businesses and schools forced people to take a vaccine that can increase mortality by 37%. But nobody is willing to talk about it, and no business has formally apologized for their mistake.

Steve Kirsch (Left)

Where is the outrage? Every member of Congress should be shocked by this paper. They should be calling for replication of this study in all 50 states. Don’t they want to know that they were responsible for over 500,000 American deaths? Can you name one member of Congress doing that?

With 535 members, you’d think that there would be at least one honest member speaking out asking for similar studies to be done, wouldn’t you? Not one.”

6. Nass Questions Vaccine Promotion

Meryl Nass writes: “I heard an ad on the radio today. Call a toll free number to get your respiratory vaccine and we will check your insurance, check availability of local providers and make you the appointment. Courtesy of Pfizer. That means you will get the most expensive vaccine(s) and it will probably be a flu plus RSV plus COVID plus pneumococcal mix, depending on your age and comorbidities. This is how Pfizer can reach out and touch jab you.

Is this even legal? Along the same lines, and simultaneously, the “vax the whole world” contingent has come out with its own guidelines to get out in front of whatever “harmful updates” CDC may issue under RFK, Jr. The American College of Chest Physicians put out a post this week “hoping to provide much-needed guidance to clinicians treating patients with lung disease and to promote respiratory health.” The post included an announcement from the Vaccine Guidance Review Panel, endorsing their influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 recommendations for adults and children.

They state: “The changes in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ACIP processes in 2025 resulted in potentially harmful updates to the vaccine schedule. Seeing this alarming departure from evidence-based vaccine guidance, the multisociety panel was moved to collaborate to protect respiratory health, as well as ensure, among other measures, that COVID-19 vaccine recommendations aligned with the AAP, ACOG, AAFP, and IDSA.”

7. Leake Defends Due Process

John Leake writes: “In response to my recent essay on the Russell Brand conviction, several readers asked me why on earth I published a detailed report on this case on our Substack newsletter. The point—which seems obvious to me—is that Russell Brand has been sent to prison solely on the grounds of public denunciations and accusations, with zero substantiating evidence. It doesn’t matter if you regard him as an unsympathetic or suspicious character. The moment the state is allowed to suspend hard-won legal protections against possible false accusations, we are back to the heresy trials and witch hunts of the 16th and 17th century, when thousands were burned at the stake on the grounds of accusations.

If that period of history strikes you as too remote, then consider the millions who lived under the great totalitarian regimes of the 20th century, in which men and women could be thrown into a Gulag or Concentration Camp on the basis of denunciations. When feeling and expressing moral outrage becomes more important than adhering to due process for the accused, anyone who challenges the dictates of central power can be accused of all manner of offenses and incarcerated.”

John Leake

Wisdom of the Week

“People need zero evidence to accept a convenient lie and endless evidence to accept an uncomfortable truth” - Shaan Puri

And

“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.” - H.L. Mencken

Song of the week - Survival, Bob Marley

Bob Marley - Survival

Additional Resources