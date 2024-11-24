Wins of the Week Ep48 with Ted Kuntz
Celebrating Global Shifts: Voices of Change and Victories for Freedom
This week’s episode of Wins of the Week dives into groundbreaking political shifts, inspiring citizen action, and pivotal moments in law and medicine. From Australia’s fight against its controversial Misinformation and Disinformation Bill to RFK Jr.'s nomination as HHS Secretary, we witness victories that promise to reshape public health, government transparency, and personal freedoms. Brave citizens, ethical leaders, and insightful thinkers continue to challenge the status quo, demonstrating the power of collective action and principled decision-making. Join us as we celebrate these wins and explore the movements and voices driving meaningful change around the globe.
Are Children Safe In Canada? Full spectrum answers from the National Citizens Inquiry
Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.
The Fringe Majority Report: Visit Website
Help Stop Bill C293: Take Action Here
Wins of the Week – November 23, 2024
Political
The Australian government doesn’t appear to have enough votes to pass the Misinformation and Disinformation bill (appropriately called MAD). The government needs the support of half of the independents to pass its highly criticized misinformation bill. Four out of six independent senators have now announced their intention to oppose the bill. All these senators’ offices said they had been inundated with calls and emails expressing concerns about the bill - some said they had been contacted by thousands of people. The Labor Government can’t get the bill passed without these key crossbench votes. (More Info)
In a significant escalation of the ongoing investigation into the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has set a November 21st, 2024 deadline for the organization to produce critical communications related to their alleged platform manipulation activities and government collusion. This communications request included any mention of "killing" in reference to a leaked internal memo from CCDH meetings where a primary agenda item listed is "Kill Musk's Twitter." The announcement, which garnered 21 million views, marks a crucial turning point in the scrutiny of what investigators describe as a sophisticated intelligence operation masquerading as a civil society organization. (More Info)
Vaccine makers saw stocks fall after President-elect Donald Trump announced that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was his choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Kennedy Jr. has advocated against processed foods and the use of herbicides. He has long criticized large commercial farms and animal-feeding operations. But his stance on childhood vaccines is perhaps most notable. He has said that he believes that vaccines cause autism and said in a July podcast interview, “There’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” Hours after Trump chose Kennedy Jr. as his pick for HHS secretary, Pfizer’s stock dropped 4.3% while Moderna’s fell 3.1% and Novavax saw a 2.8% dip in its stock. (More Info)
Kennedy is intent on draining the swamp. “With President Trump’s backing, I am going to staff these agencies with honest scientists and doctors free from industry funding. We will make sure that the decisions of consumers, doctors, and patients are informed by unbiased science.” Kennedy has also called for a “review” of advertising rules for pharmaceutical companies and has urged Trump to ban pharmaceutical advertising on TV. He also believes in eliminating liability protections for drug companies. (More Info)
Ohio is one step closer to protecting girls from having men walk around their locker rooms and bathrooms. The Ohio Senate passed legislation last week that prohibits gender-confused men from showering in girls’ locker rooms and using their bathrooms. The bill, which already passed the Ohio House, now awaits signature from Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. The bill affirms protections for single-sex restrooms and locker rooms at public grade schools, high schools, and universities. The bill passed on party lines, with Republicans in both chambers voting to protect girls from gender-confused men. Democrats, meanwhile, opposed the protections. (More Info)
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is instituting a ban on biological males using the U.S. House of Representatives’ female restrooms, a previously unnecessary gesture sparked by the election of the first “transgender” member of Congress. After conservatives criticized Johnson for not taking a clear stand right away, the Speaker amended his remarks. “Let me be unequivocally clear: a man is a man, and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman,” he said. “But I also believe that we treat everybody with dignity. We can believe all those things at the same time.” (More Info)
Telling It Like It Is
Jillian Michaels responded to those individuals and organizations attacking the nomination of RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary. She wrote: “If you're afraid of RFK, . . . take a back seat. Let the professionals in this space handle it” She added: Infertility rates are the highest ever; Early-onset cancer diagnoses are up 79% over the last three decades; 74% of adults in America are overweight or obese; Health-related conditions are the number one cause of bankruptcy. Michaels says it is hard to be healthy in America because it is difficult “by design.” “We need change. We need it now. What they're doing isn't working, and it's not working on purpose because it's profitable for the very few.” (More Info)
John Leake wrote this week: “If RFK, Jr.’s appointment to become Secretary of Health and Human Services is confirmed by the Senate, this New Sheriff In Town will be in a position to make life uniquely uncomfortable for the legion of captured bureaucrats who infest the many agencies that will be obliged to report to him. RFK’s appointment to HHS Secretary may be the greatest turning of the tables story in U.S. political history, and I almost wish Anthony Fauci were still head of NIAID so that he could meet his new boss in January.” (More Info)
Dr. Richard E. Besser, CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting director of the CDC, said that having Kennedy head up HHS “would pose incredible risks to the health of the nation,” because Kennedy’s critique of the public health agencies was worsening the mistrust lingering after the coronavirus pandemic. Besser said that some of Kennedy’s ideas were deeply concerning — particularly Kennedy’s proposal that individuals should decide for themselves whether to take a vaccine. “The idea that receiving childhood vaccines would be a parental choice scares me,” he said. (More Info)
In 2001 elder statesman Tony Benn said the following in his farewell speech to the House of Commons in the UK: “In the course of my life I have developed five little democratic questions. If one meets a powerful person—Adolf Hitler, Joe Stalin or Bill Gates—ask them five questions: What power have you got? Where did you get it from? In whose interests do you exercise it? To whom are you accountable? And how can we get rid of you? If you cannot get rid of the people who govern you, you do not live in a democratic system.” (More Info)
Just two years after the Trudeau government put up nearly $9 million to help build the world’s largest edible cricket factory, the facility is dramatically cutting staff and production. Aspire Food Group, which cut the ribbon last year on a 150,000-square-foot edible cricket factory in London, Ont., has just laid off two-thirds of its workforce and significantly cut back shifts, saying they need to make “some improvements to its manufacturing system.” In September 2022, Aspire announced an agreement with a Korean food distributor pitching it as their first deal to sell cricket power for human consumption. However, the deal was only a memorandum of understanding to “formalize their cooperation in the distribution and promotion of crickets as food.” According to AgFunderNews, the facility was still mainly selling its crickets to pet food manufacturers as of March 2023. (More Info)
Armando Valladares is a Cuban man who was jailed and tortured for 22 years by the Castro government. He has a message for us today. “There is a very short distance between a democracy and a dictatorship where the government gets to decide what to do, how to think, and how to live. And sometimes your freedom is not taken away at gunpoint but instead it is done one piece of paper at a time, one seemingly meaningless rule at a time, one small silencing at a time. Never allow the government – or anyone else – to tell you what you can or cannot believe or what you can and cannot say or what your conscience tells you to have to do or not do. I am here to tell you that every little act counts. No man or woman is too small or simple to be called to bear witness to the truth. I’m here to remind you that each of you possesses great wealth in the sacred domain of your conscience. And I’m here to tell you that each of you is called to stay true. I am also here to tell you that when you make that choice, from that moment forward, even if you are naked, in solitary confinement for 8 years, you are never alone because God is there with you.” (More Info)
Bluesky, a social media platform which is trying to recreate the progressive cancel culture of 2020 Twitter, recently reported an increase of 3 million users since October, rising to 15 million total users in November. (X has a reported user base of over 600 million). It didn’t take very long for the new arrivals to saturate the platform with censorship demands, post-flagging, and general complaints about other users. Bluesky gave notice recently that in only 24 hours the site was inundated with over 42,000 reports, and the censorship requests have expanded to over 3,000 flags per hour. (More Info)
Maxime Bernier declared that in Canada, every day is Absurdity Day! It’s Absurdity Day when Trudeau tells families they should prioritize climate change over feeding their kids, as he did this week! It’s Absurdity Day when all parties in Parliament vote to criminalize parents who want to protect their kids from being brainwashed, sterilized, and butchered by gender fanatics and the transgender industry. It’s Absurdity Day when our government subsidizes businesses to hire foreigners while young Canadians are having difficulty finding a job and buying a home. Thanks to our insane climate, gender, and immigration policies, our demented taxes and regulations, and our goofy establishment parties, we are reminded every day that Canada has fallen into a black hole of craziness! (More Info)
Citizen Action
This week, ICAN, through its attorneys, submitted a powerful public comment to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) taking a strong stand against weather modification and geoengineering. ICAN calls for NOAA, absent a ban on geoengineering, to implement a policy that discourages research, field experiments, and deployment of any weather modification or climate intervention technologies without the informed consent of the American people. (More Info)
The National Citizens Inquiry is releasing a Supplementary Report from their "Inquiry into the Appropriateness and Efficacy of the COVID-19 Response in Canada based on the hearings held in Regina, Saskatchewan on May 30, 31, and June 1, 2024. The Regina hearings heard testimony from 35 lay and expert witnesses and adds to the already significant body of evidence compiled by the NCI. The Supplementary Report is over 700 pages including transcripts and contains further recommendations impacting all segments of Canadian society. The National Citizens Inquiry hearings have created the largest body of evidence on the impact of the Canadian government’s response to COVID given under oath in the world. The release will be live-streamed on Thursday, November 28th. (More Info)
Legal
Indiana’s law protecting gender-confused minors from permanently damaging drugs and surgeries can stand, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last Wednesday. The ruling overturns a district court’s injunction against the law. The Indiana law prohibits medical practitioners from giving puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors or committing “gender reassignment surgery” or other “gender transition procedures” on them. The court concluded: “Indiana’s voters have decided that medical interventions are too risky and novel to be safe treatments for children with gender dysphoria. Because appellees have not shown a likelihood of success, and because their harms are not irreparable, we conclude that the balance of harms favors Indiana.” The victory comes just weeks before the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in U.S. v. Skrmetti, a case concerning Tennessee and Kentucky’s similar laws against the surgical and chemical mutilation of children. (More Info)
The Ministry of Health in New Zealand has just published its evidence brief and position statement on puberty blockers. The conclusion: "The Evidence Review found a lack of good quality evidence for the effectiveness or safety of puberty blocking treatment in young people with gender dysphoria. We do not have good evidence to say that the medicines used improve the longer-term outcomes for young people with gender-related health needs – nor that the potential longer-term risks are low." (More Info)
Elon Musk’s X Corp. is intervening in the bankruptcy case of Alex Jones’ Infowars. Attorneys for X Corp have filed a notice of appearance in the bankruptcy case of Alex Jones and his Infowars platform. On Thursday, The Onion purchased InfoWars at auction and plans to transform it into a satirical take on the iconic brand. On the same day, a federal bankruptcy judge in Texas ordered an evidentiary hearing to scrutinize the transparency of the auction process. Jones, in a video posted to X on Thursday, accused Connecticut Democrats and The Onion of orchestrating a backdoor deal to claim the platform. (More Info)
Medicine
Peter McCullough identifies two clear actions needed by the next US Administration: 1. Deny certain federal funding to any state that does not provide an as-of-right philosophical exemption for current and future vaccines for all citizens in every setting. This would ensure a student's right to an education as well as an employee’s right to work is preserved and protected. Mandates must end. 2. End liability protection for the vaccine industry and restore America’s Seventh Amendment right to a trial by jury, by either advancing Rep. Paul Gosar’s bill, HR 9828, that restores liability, or, direct the head of the CDC to take all steps possible to support the removal of liability protections for vaccine manufacturers. (More Info)
Steve Kirsch states that he received a treasure trove of documents from a source inside the CDC showing they knew for over 20 years that Wakefield was right: vaccines cause autism. The documents include voice-recordings, emails, hand-written notes, diagrams, and data. The claim that “vaccines don’t cause autism” is simply very inconsistent with this evidence. The party is over. (More Info)
Laura Helmuth has decided to move on from her position as editor in chief of Scientific American. The sudden departure followed her explosive tirade on election night in the US where she posted a series of tweets calling Republican supporters “fascists, mean, dumb, bigoted, racist and sexist.” Helmuth clearly demonstrated she is not the right person for the job and finally Scientific American took action. (More Info)
I have a funny feeling RFK Jr wont be confirmed so Trump can pick someone more to his liking. Most of his picks are Israel first and "vaccine" touters. If you research them you will see Trump is hiring the swamp creatures to continue the destruction of America, sadly.
The background music is too loud. Please adjust. Thank you. ( Paid Subscriber )