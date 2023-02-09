On February 4th and 5th, 2023, there was a great gathering of smart and loving people at the Sheraton Center in Toronto. We were there for the United Health Conference: a fundraiser for Justice For The Vaccinated.

We had some laughs and prayers. We stood on the truth; and strategized towards justice and dignified survival. I hope you receive some clarity, solace, and enjoyment with this clip.

