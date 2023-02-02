In January 2021 we published our first video “This is not a Vaccine” . We were right. We identified that the so-called covid-19 “vaccines” were experimental genetic injections. That turned out to be an understatement at best. They are bioweapons by intention and design. Karen Kingston proves this in conversation with SGT Report. At 1.5 speed this becomes a 40 minute video. Kingston has done her homework and this will arm you to peacefully end any debate: the injections are bioweapons, and this is war.

