This talk I gave in Combermere explores how the COVID-19 crisis was shaped not by science or necessity, but by psychological manipulation, fraudulent testing, and the rollout of a dangerous experimental “vaccine.” From engineered fear to gene-altering injections, the COVID response followed a trajectory of coercion and concealment that continues to corrode medical ethics and public trust.

The PCR Illusion: Creating a Pandemic on Paper

The cornerstone of the COVID-19 narrative was the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which was never designed to diagnose active infection. By running the test at 43 cycles, far beyond scientifically justified limits, health authorities could detect meaningless genetic fragments and inflate case counts. This was not a mistake. It was a deliberate tactic to create fear and maintain the appearance of a crisis.

High cycle thresholds turned non-infectious remnants into positive cases, meaning that people were told they were sick when they were not. The illusion of a global emergency was propped up by redefining illness and suppressing autopsies that might expose the truth.

Psychological Warfare Used on the Public

The COVID measures were the tools of a psychological operation. Coordinated messaging across media outlets pushed the same fear-laced narrative: isolate, distrust neighbours, and avoid loved ones.

This fear disabled critical thinking, while rational voices were drowned out through intentional censorship. Compliance was not achieved through reason but through emotional manipulation.

Engineered Virus, Engineered Response

Mounting evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 was not a naturally occurring virus. The spike protein contained deliberate modifications, including a furin cleavage site and removal of hemagglutinin esterase, both of which enhanced its ability to enter cells and cause blood clots.

Despite this, early treatment protocols using safe, inexpensive medicines like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were smeared. Patients did not receive antibiotics when they would have been beneficial. To exacerbate the problem, autopsies were denied, meaning that medical staff were performing diagnosis and operating without sufficient information or understanding.

Antibody-Dependent Enhancement and “Vaccine” Harm

Following a series of failed responses, genetic injections were introduced under the guise of “vaccines.” Even for traditional vaccines, coronaviruses have long posed unique challenges due to complications such as antibody-dependent enhancement—a risk that was deliberately ignored.

The result was a surge in injuries, deaths, and unexplained symptoms. Fatigue, cognitive decline, emotional numbness, and sudden death became increasingly common. The genetic “vaccine” did not stop transmission. It weakened the immune system and destroyed lives.

