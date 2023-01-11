Thanks to Aga Wilson and Children’s Health Defence Europe for bringing international attention to the unlawful weaponization of the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and British Columbia, against ethical doctors who maintain our oaths and responsibilities, while refusing to participate in the covid-crimes-against-humanity. Here is the interview.

I take great pride in being one of these physicians. Dr Hoffe, Dr Luchkiw, Dr Phillips, and Michael Alexander JD and are on my short list of heroes.

Aga Wilson/CHD Europe: Canadian Doctors Speaking Out Against the Narrative are being Suspended and Attacked

Source

Please help support the David-verses-Goliath legal battle of Canadian ethical doctors against the corrupt Colleges Legal.

Related Material