Dr Trozzi

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Murray Palmer's avatar
Murray Palmer
10h

What an incredibly thorough series. Knowledge is light.

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Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
11h

My cousin was unable to walk in 2023. He had clots removed from his legs and regained mobility. One year later he was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukemia. He dies a few weeks later. I have lost 3 cousins and one brother-in-law to cancer, and one to a heart condition, all within one year, starting July 2024. A nephew battled colon cancer (in his 30's) and four family members have had heart issues.

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