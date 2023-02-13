Friends, we can stop waiting for covid truth to find a “mainstream” beach-head in Canada. On Feb 1st Sauga 960 AM talk-radio demonstrated real journalism and gave voice to covid truth over the radio waves in Canada. RIchard Syrett and I discussed covid, the injections, deaths and injuries, corrupt medical regulators, and strategies to expose and prosecute the crimes. Here is the recording.

For more real radio journalism tune in to Sauga 960 AM radio in Peel Region in Ontario, visit their website, the Richard Syrett Show, and follow them on social media @RichardSyrett and @Sauga960AM

