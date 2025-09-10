Propaganda, false flags, and manufactured fear have long been tools of control for governments and institutions. From subsidized media to perpetual wars to medical coercion, the pattern is consistent: exploit fear, divide communities, and consolidate power. Recognizing this strategy is the first step toward resisting it. The true antidote lies in cultivating awareness, standing together, and finding the courage to oppose those who thrive on our division.

Please support the Trozzi Team’s mission to drive solution-oriented research, raise awareness, empower the public, and foster meaningful change through dedicated grassroots efforts.

Support Our Cause

Friends in Ottawa, you are not alone. This outstanding truth and freedom group is warmly inviting like-minded individuals to attend, support, and participate in their efforts. To stay connected, you can request to join their email list by writing to Janetseto@protonmail.com. Please join me in thanking them for organizing this July 17th event.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to the Ottawa group, Jana, Jerry, and Earla

Gratitude to Vlad Tepes for recording this video

Photos from the event. Featuring Dr. Regina Watteel (Top Left)

The Media Bailout and Propaganda

The illegitimacy of the system was laid bare when Trudeau’s obstruction of justice in the SNC-Lavalin scandal was publicly exposed by Jody Wilson-Raybould. Her removal should have been a constitutional crisis, but instead the Prime Minister escaped investigation and rewarded his allies. Within months, Trudeau announced a massive media bailout—initially $600 million, later increasing to more than a billion. What could have resulted in the deliverance of justice became the consolidation of a propaganda machine, transforming the media into an arm of government power and burying dissent beneath taxpayer-funded loyalty.

Trauma and Psychological Operations

Modern warfare is not limited to bombs and guns. It is also waged on the mind. Trauma, fear, and confusion weaken individuals, making them more susceptible to manipulation. This is the essence of psychological operations: overwhelm people with fear, then offer them a false “solution.” During COVID, fear of harming others was weaponized; citizens were told that if they truly cared for their loved ones, they should take the shot. The step of rational thought was skipped entirely, overridden by fear.

False Flags and Immoral Wars

History is filled with examples of staged or manipulated crises used to justify war. From September 11th to the invasion of Iraq, governments have used extremely suspicious events to push agendas like the Patriot Act or military interventions. Each false flag relies on shock, channeling outrage into support for policies that strip freedoms and devastate innocent lives abroad. These acts not only kill and maim but also sow hatred between peoples, fueling endless cycles of revenge and division.

The Illusion of Difference

Division is the ultimate tool of control. Whether it is Christians against Muslims, or entire nations against each other, the strategy ensures populations remain distracted from the true enemy. Yet, it is possible for people to reject these false divisions, as seen in movements like the March for Children. The architects of exploitation cannot be reduced to skin color, nationality, or religion, and their strength lies in convincing us to turn against one another. We must remain a united front, finding common ground and shared humanity.

Related Material