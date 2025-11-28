In this moving presentation, Dr. Chris Shoemaker delivers a passionate call for truth, accountability, and courage in the face of medical corruption. He exposes the failures of public health leadership and the suppression of life-saving treatments. His speech warns of an emerging techno-communistic state that silences dissent and calls for renewed moral strength, open debate, and scientific honesty.

Dr. Chris Shoemaker is fighting for our right to informed consent and medical freedom. You can follow him at:

It was a beautiful sunny day in Pembroke on Sunday, August 24th, 2025. A wonderful group of truth and freedom lovers from Pembroke and the surrounding region gathered in the park’s outdoor amphitheater. I was honored to participate and to take in the inspiring presentations from these outstanding speakers:

Lawyer Lisa Miron (Substack)

Dr. David Speicher (X, Substack)

Rae Stanley

Vlad Tepes (Blog)

Donna Burns

Dr Mary O’Connor

Matt Alexander (X)

Dr. Chris Shoemaker (X)

A big thank you to the Pembroke Freedom Group for organizing this important gathering. If you live in the Pembroke region, be sure not to miss future events. To stay informed, you can request a free subscription to the Pembroke Freedom Group’s newsletter by emailing pomercat@yahoo.com.

Special thanks also to Vlad Tepes for recording this video, the Rair Foundation USA for their support and lead organizer Chris Pomeroy.

The Tragedies Behind the Shots

Dr. Shoemaker begins by reflecting on the story of Sean Hartman, a previously healthy 17-year-old from Ontario who died less than a month after receiving a single Pfizer “vaccine.” The autopsy revealed heart and adrenal inflammation—findings consistent with severe immune injury. Hartman was one of many young people who were encouraged to take an experimental injection long before adequate safety trials were completed.

Children were at minimal risk from COVID itself. Dr. Shoemaker emphasizes that their participation in mass “vaccination” campaigns served no medical purpose for themselves and carried unnecessary danger.

The Suppression of Truth

Dr. Shoemaker draws attention to how easily science was co-opted by political and economic interests, describing a coordinated pattern of censorship. Doctors and researchers who questioned official narratives were silenced or punished, while certain topics were never covered in public debates. This suppression of discourse marked the beginning of a dangerous new era of technocratic control. He urges us to restore institutions built on honesty and discernment, not blind conformity.

Treatments Ignored, Risks Concealed

Dr. Shoemaker explains that treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine had been known for years to inhibit SARS-type viruses in laboratory and early clinical studies. Yet these medicines were dismissed in favor of experimental genetic injections that delivered tens of trillions of synthetic particles into the body—enough to heavily disrupt normal cellular function. He also references DNA plasmid contamination and its potential long-term effects on fertility and cancer development.

Dr. Shoemaker points out that leading officials, including figures such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, were deeply involved in shaping pandemic policy and funding early research on coronavirus technologies. The clear failures to apply known treatments and conduct adequate safety studies for the injections raise serious questions about how these decisions were made. Independent investigations, he argues, are essential to uncover the full truth and ensure accountability.

The Path Forward

Dr. Shoemaker calls for courage, compassion, and justice. Restoring integrity to medicine begins with truth-telling, open inquiry, and the refusal to bow to coercion. The legacy of the pandemic must involve awakening, where moral responsibility and honest science are once again the guiding principles.

