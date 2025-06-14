This is part two of a two part interview I hosted with Dr. Joseph Sansone. We explore how Governments, corporations, and digital platforms have weaponized fear, censorship, and behavioral psychology to condition obedience. From lockdowns to injections falsely labeled “vaccines,” society has been pushed into conformity by design. But as truth surfaces, a new strategy is emerging—one that reframes the debate entirely.

Dr. Joseph Sansone holds a B.A. in Psychology, an M.S. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Psychology. He is a practicing psychotherapist specializing in clinical hypnosis and a vocal activist who has continually opposed the COVID criminals. You can follow him for more strategies and insights on winning the battle against authoritarianism at:

Dr. Sansone has drafted a bill to ban mRNA injections with tailored versions for all 50 U.S. states. Please engage with your state legislators to help introduce the legislation. (Take Action Here)

AI Tools Used For Mass Manipulation

Today’s censorship isn’t only silencing dissent—it is shaping what people believe is real. Search engines have been gradually eroded and censored, now made even worse by their implementation of sanitized AI-generated responses that obscure independent content. Users are no longer reading the source material; they’re consuming pre-approved narratives presented as fact. This is behavioral conditioning on a scale previously unimaginable.

Classical obedience tactics are being weaponized against the public, in ever more refined iterations. Milgram’s experiments in the 1960s had participants administer electric shocks to a stranger when instructed by a researcher in a lab coat. Despite hearing cries of pain, most continued delivering shocks up to dangerous levels simply because they were told to by an authority figure. During the COVID-19 crisis, experts told people to isolate, muzzle their faces, and inject foreign substances—many obeyed, even when it defied common sense.

Conformity Enforced Through Isolation

Social conformity intensifies when people are cut off from dissenting voices. Solomon Asch’s famous line-length experiment presented subjects with a set of easily differentiated lines and asked them to point out which ones matched. The catch: their peers would answer incorrectly on purpose. About one-third of participants gave obviously wrong answers to match the group.

During lockdowns, physical isolation stripped people of social calibration. Television and online content became the dominant sources of “reality,” reinforcing artificial norms. By the time people re-entered society, they were already conditioned to accept inhumane measures as reasonable—distancing, neglecting the dying, treating human contact as a threat.

An important finding in the Solomon Asch experiment was that when just one other person gave the correct answer, conformity dropped to around 5%. This shows how important it was that Dr. Sansone and others spoke out against the lockdowns and other measures from the beginning.

From Mandates to War Crimes: Reframing the Fight

Dr. Sansone’s legislative proposal goes beyond opposing mandates. It challenges the core lie that these injections were ever legitimate medical products. They are not treatments—they are biological weapons. Existing state laws on bioterrorism already make their use illegal. His act would formally recognize this and impose civil and criminal penalties not only on those administering the shots, but also on officials who refuse to act.

If even one state passes this law, the entire narrative will likely collapse. The lie would no longer be hidden behind semantics—it would be exposed by the force of law. Stopping further harm requires clarity and courage. We must stop calling these injections “vaccines” and start calling them what they are: “bioweapons." This is not a partisan debate. It is a battle for the health and survival of humanity.