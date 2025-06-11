This is part one of a two part interview I hosted with Dr. Joseph Sansone. We discussed how the The COVID-19 era marked not just a collapse of public health ethics but an assault on humankind. This article explores the groundbreaking mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, the psychology of the perpetrators, and the profound trauma experienced by the public. It calls for a shift from guilt and denial to action, accountability, and restoration.

Dr. Joseph Sansone holds a B.A. in Psychology, an M.S. in Clinical Mental Health Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Psychology. He is a practicing psychotherapist specializing in clinical hypnosis and a vocal activist who has continually opposed the COVID criminals. You can follow him for more strategies and insights on winning the battle against authoritarianism at:

Dr. Sansone has drafted a bill to ban mRNA injections with tailored versions for all 50 U.S. states. Please engage with your state legislators to help introduce the legislation. (Take Action Here)

Recognizing the Injection as a Weapon

Dr. Joseph Sansone’s legislative initiative, the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act, targets the COVID injections that were rolled out under the guise of public health. Rather than proposing new restrictions, the Act asserts that these products already violate existing laws governing biological weapons. By invoking legal definitions rooted in state and federal statutes, it reframes the public health narrative as one of organized bioterrorism. Notably, the Act removes prosecutorial discretion, which would allow citizens to take civil action if authorities refuse to investigate. This legal innovation acknowledges a crucial point: that the “vaccine” campaign was never about health, but about control through deception and coercion.

Legal Validation and Global Applicability

Dr. Francis Boyle, the author of the 1989 Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act, has testified under oath that these injections meet the legal criteria of bioweapons. This approach is already gaining traction as Representative Shane Mekeland has introduced an mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act in the Minnesota Legislature. The bill seeks to classify mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction and to prohibit their possession or distribution within the state.



Sansone’s legislation is designed to be adapted for all 50 U.S. states—and soon, for Canada. The framework is a powerful tool for grassroots action and a direct strike against institutional impunity.

Authoritarian pathology masked as public service

The criminals behind the COVID-19 operation display traits not only of ambition, but of psychopathy. These individuals—often wealthy technocrats or unelected health officials—appear to lack empathy and take pleasure in causing harm, a trait directly associated with sadism. The desire to inflict pain is likely a core motivator behind their actions. This pattern extends beyond global figures to mid-level bureaucrats and local enforcers who seem to relish exercising control.

Many of the so-called leaders paraded before the public are not driven by ideology, but by narcissistic opportunism. They function as “useful idiots,” elevated by shadow actors to implement mandates without understanding—or caring about—their moral consequences. This is the machinery of psychopathic authoritarianism: a system in which the illusion of public safety conceals a deeper hunger for domination.

The Collective Trauma: Guilt, Denial, and the Path Forward

Millions complied with harmful mandates not out of malice, but under the weight of fear, propaganda, and social pressure. As Sansone points out, people made choices based on distorted information and belief systems shaped by manipulation. Intelligence offered no immunity to this psychological assault.

The psychological toll remains profound. Many now carry guilt, believing they caused harm to loved ones by endorsing or enabling these injections. But Sansone emphasizes a crucial distinction: guilt should give way to healthy regret. Only by confronting the truth can individuals convert their pain into purpose—and begin to move against the system which harmed them and their families.

Accepting the Truth and Fighting Back

Children are being harmed, birth rates are dropping, and life spans are shrinking. The time for guilt is over; the time for action is now. The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act offers a legal and moral path forward. But it must be supported by courage—by those willing to face the truth, reclaim agency, and fight for the future.

