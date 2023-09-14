Dr Trozzi Responds to Twitter Suspension
Yesterday, Twitter suspended the account of Dr Trozzi. Over 10,000 followers began the migration to join our larger audience who follow us without interference.
Differentiating the call for lawful justice, from inciting violence
Please download the video here and upload to your Twitter channel and other platforms.
Note:
I will also write to Twitter, and trust Mr Elon Musk and his staff to restore this account so we can include twitter among the platforms where we provide important life saving information and resources.
Here is Twitter's notice of suspension:
Exposing covid crimes, perusing justice, restoring human rights, re-establishing the rule of law, and providing vital health information for everyone, especially victims of the covid-19 injections; all must continue, regardless of the censors.
Important Related Material:
Dr David Martin | Covid Terrorism, Murder, and Racketeering. The weaponization of the spike protein of the WIV1 Wuhan virus has a paper trail. The covid enterprise is a case of premeditated mass murder. Trudeau is deeply involved.
Nooses for Narcissists. Dr Mark Trozzi. September 8, 2023. New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins should join Jacinda Ardern, Trudeau, and other self serving political narcissists on route to the gallows for their roles in covid crimes against humanity.
The Nuremberg Code 75th Anniversary Today. A 3 minute message from my friends and colleagues: Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Ryan Cole, Professor Martin Haditsch, Dr Ronald Weikl, and Professor Sucahrit Bhakdi.