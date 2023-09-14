Differentiating the call for lawful justice, from inciting violence

Yesterday Twitter suspended our account. More than 10,000 subscribers began the migration to join our larger audience who subscribe to our newsletter and follow us with no interference here on my website.

Please download the video here and upload to your Twitter channel and other platforms.

Note:

I will also write to Twitter, and trust Mr Elon Musk and his staff to restore this account so we can include twitter among the platforms where we provide important life saving information and resources.

Here is Twitter's notice of suspension:

Exposing covid crimes, perusing justice, restoring human rights, re-establishing the rule of law, and providing vital health information for everyone, especially victims of the covid-19 injections; all must continue, regardless of the censors.

