In part four of this talk in Saskatoon, I set out to show how the COVID “pandemic” was constructed on fraudulent science, enforced by corrupted institutions, and maintained by censorship. The public was deceived into believing the “vaccines” were safe and effective when, in reality, trial data, independent studies, and real-world outcomes revealed the opposite. What follows is a clear picture of how this deception was carried out and why resistance is essential.

Thank you to Dr. Francis Christian for hosting this event and giving a great introduction. You can visit his Substack to explore his powerful reflections on philosophy, science and more.

Mortality Data Ignored

Across the world, all-cause mortality spiked immediately following the rollout of the injections. Instead of pausing to investigate, health agencies pressed forward, telling people they needed even more doses. By mid-2021, officials quietly stopped publishing “vaccination” outcomes, hiding the fact that the injected were showing higher rates of infection, hospitalization, and death. The fear campaign never stopped, even as the data completely contradicted the narrative.

Pfizer’s Trials and Misleading Statements

The bedrock of the entire program was Pfizer’s trial. Their headline claim of “95% effective” was splashed across media outlets worldwide. But in reality, that number was extremely misleading. It came from relative risk reduction, while the true absolute risk reduction was only 0.7%, a number likely inflated since the trials themselves were riddled with manipulation. When participants in the “vaccinated” group fell sick or even died, their cases were excluded or recategorized as unrelated to COVID. The PCR test cycles were not disclosed, meaning it was possible for Pfizer to set high cycles in the “unvaccinated” group to generate positives, while lowering them in the “vaccinated” group to reduce positives.

PCR as a Tool of Control

PCR testing was also a key factor in creating the illusion of a “pandemic,” but it was never proof of infection. At high cycle thresholds, PCR detects fragments of genetic material that reveal nothing about transmissibility or illness. Authorities clearly knew this, yet they ran tests at these levels to generate case counts that drove panic.

Independent Studies Revealing Truth

Outside of the controlled official channels, independent data told a very different story. Major studies showed that with each additional injection, the risk of infection went up, not down. Entire communities that did not participate in the program—such as the Amish—saw better health outcomes than heavily injected populations. These findings confirmed what early warnings predicted: the injections not only failed to protect but actively undermined immunity.

Silencing and Punishing Dissent

Regulatory bodies enforced the narrative with fear. Physicians were forbidden to write exemptions or prescribe safe early treatments. Those who refused to comply were dragged through professional tribunals, and stripped of licenses. Yet these were the very doctors who saved lives—by giving patients access to honest science and treatment options that worked.

Uncovering the Truth

Despite censorship and intimidation, the narrative is breaking down. Independent media platforms are breaking through the silence, and more people are refusing to subject themselves or their families to experimental injections. Each individual saved, each child protected, and each community strengthened is a victory that shows speaking truth is worth the sacrifice.

